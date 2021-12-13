After Barroso’s decision, government says it must edit ordinance with changes required by the STF | Politics

According to the Civil House, there is still no forecast for the publication of the ordinance, but the government’s desire is to edit the rule “as soon as possible”.

The information was released after a meeting this Sunday afternoon (12) to discuss aspects of Barroso’s decision. The meeting took place at the Planalto Palace.

STF Minister determines mandatory vaccination passport for travelers to enter Brazil

Representatives of the Ministries directly involved in the decision were present (Casa Civil, Infrastructure, Health and Justice), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The meeting was attended only by technicians. No minister was present.

According to the TV Globo, all bodies involved in the process of adapting the government ordinance to the determination of Minister Barroso still need to formally manifest themselves. Therefore, the forecast is that the new ordinance will only come out on Monday (13).

“[A reunião foi] for us to discuss some technical aspects, the aspects were discussed and now we are going to see how it evolves with the collegiate of ministers”, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, upon leaving Planalto.

At the meeting, the representatives did not discuss a possible appeal against Barroso’s decision, according to a participant informed TV Globo.

On Saturday (11), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for travelers arriving in the country. According to the minister, foreigners without proof of vaccination will not be able to enter Brazil. The decision takes effect from the notification of the bodies involved, scheduled for Monday (13).

The decision does not address the situation of Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems. According to the minister’s office, Barroso understands that Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems must present a negative PCR test and inform that they have been vaccinated.

Barroso’s order was given in an action by the Sustainability Network that tries to force the government to adopt sanitary measures recommended by Anvisa, such as the “vaccine passport” or mandatory quarantine for those arriving in Brazil and greater inspection of flights arriving in the country .

Also on Saturday, Minister Rosa Weber sent the decision to be voted on in the virtual plenary, in which ministers include their votes in an electronic system of the Supreme Court. The deadline for entering votes starts at 12:00 am on Wednesday (15) and ends at 23:59 on Thursday (16).