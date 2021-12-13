After being invited by a PodPah presenter to be the number 9 for Corinthians, Gabigol praises Timão’s team: “It’s really good”

Corinthians is back in the Copa Libertadores group stage after finishing the Brasileirão in 5th place with 57 points. As rivals Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo already have three titles in the competition, Duílio Monteiro Alves wants to make Timão win the competition again in 2022. Even so, the agent is already in the market after an experienced 9 shirt after bring the midfielders Giuliano, Willian, Renato Augusto and striker Roger Guedes.

A name that appeals to Corinthians fans is Gabigol. Lobbying for the attacker’s arrival was PodPah presenter Iago, on Friday (10), he interviewed the striker and as a joke offered the 9th shirt to exchange Flamengo for Timão.

“Do you want how much to play for Corinthians? For God’s sake, help me there. There’s only one center forward”, said Igão, who will soon go to Gabigol to confirm that the team from São Paulo is doing very well. “Time is really good. Luan is my partner”, replied Gabigol, who at first does not plan to leave Flamengo to play for another club in the country.

If there is no way to bring Gabigol at that moment, Corinthains keep an eye on the ball market. According to Globoesporte.com, Cavani, who has a contract with Manchester United until the middle of the year, is one of the names that interests President Duílio Monteiro Alves, who has already warned that he wants a 9 shirt that is on another level.