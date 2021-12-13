After being tricked by a woman pretending to be Alessandra Ambrosio, Italian player makes surprising confession about current situation

Roberto’s pobi! At the end of last month, the case of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga came to light, who spent 15 years dating a woman posing as Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio at a distance for 15 years and who managed to extract large amounts of money from him. After discovering the farce, the athlete made a surprising confession on the subject, in an interview on the Italian TV program “Veríssimo”, this Saturday (11).

In a chat about the coup, as well as his relationship with the woman, identified as Valeria Satta, 50, resident of Sardinia, in the Mediterranean Sea, Roberto confessed that, despite being a victim of ‘catfishing’, he still misses her. OMG! According to the athlete, the two, who kept dating at a distance for years, have not spoken for over a month. “I haven’t written to Maya for over a month and I miss her from time to time. For 15 years I felt like her, and all of a sudden I woke up and she didn’t exist anymore. It hurts more than a punch in the face”, vented Cazzaniga.

He didn’t stop there and revealed that he feels guilty for his ex-girlfriend’s heart problems, an excuse used by the scammer to extort around 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) from the athlete. In conversations with Roberto, Valeria claimed that he needed hospital treatments, which led the player to borrow thousands of euros – all while the former couple only spoke on the phone.

“All these years I wanted to see her, but every time there were problems and she made excuses not to know me”, he said. “There were warning signs, but she was very good at turning the story in her favor. She got nervous and brought up her heart problems, making me feel guilty.” stated.

On “Veríssimo”, Cazzaniga told that, during the long-distance relationship, he remained faithful to Maya (in this case, Valeria) – in addition to not having a relationship with any other woman, he also avoided going out with friends and was content only with the phone sex with fake girlfriend. “All this time I didn’t have any physical contact with any other woman because I respected the person I was with. He often didn’t go out with friends because of his jealousy”, revealed. “Perhaps others in my place had stopped before, I couldn’t say enough because I felt the pain on the other side. Thanks to my friends and family, I managed to get out of this”, Roberto reflected.

The athlete was left with debts of more than 60 thousand euros due to loans made to send money to the scammer. Friends, family and people close to the player then created an online kitty on the GoFundMe website to help him out. After the discovery, he also hosted a party from his friends and relatives on the court where he plays to cheer him up.

“My friends organized a fundraiser to help me, after they lent me up to 70,000 euros. I feel guilty for dragging people close to me for this. I betrayed them and it hurts me even more”, lamented Cazzaniga. What a pity! Click here to watch the full interview.

remember the case

It seems a lie, but Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga fell into a swindle scam for 15 years, believing he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio.

According to the report produced by the Italian channel Mediaset, the person introduced himself to Roberto under the name of Maya and even said that he worked as a model, but all the photos used were of Alessandra Ambrósio. The scammer claimed to the player that he needed money to treat a supposed heart problem, and with that he managed to raise the exorbitant amount. “I have so many debts, it’s not easy ‘waking up from a coma'”, said the man in tears, in an interview for the website Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Mediaset was in charge of producing a “dossier” to prove that the woman Roberto “had a relationship with” was not the Brazilian top model. The request came from the player’s own family, who no longer knew what to do for him to believe he was being deceived. “One day he was in his room, in the dark. I see him cry, I ask him what he has and he tells me he fell in love, but this woman is in the ICU to have a heart operation”, said Danilo Cazzaniga, brother of the athlete.

The report carried out an extensive investigation to uncover all the details behind the coup, and revealed that Maya was actually a woman named Valeria who lives in Sardinia, also in Italy. And the worst part: she entered Roberto Cazzaniga’s life with the help of a common “friend” of his, identified only as Manuela and named as one of those involved in the scam. The player and the fake model were introduced by phone and from there, they built the “relationship” without ever seeing each other live or any other technological resource that could show that Maya was not Alessandra Ambrósio.

When the team contacted Valeria, she denied that she was behind the coup and that she was just friends with Maya. “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you would believe me”, replied the fraudster when asked why she received Roberto’s financial deposits. The Italian sportsman filed a complaint with the authorities and an official investigation is underway.

According to the swindler’s neighbors, she would have made complete renovations to her house, counting on “floors, fixtures, bathrooms, windows: all new“. Witnesses believe that it was precisely with the victim’s money that the scammer financed the work, as she was unemployed and has two children. Friends of the athlete decided to organize a kitty to help him at that time.

“Roberto is a good and very fragile person who trusted the wrong people. In the beginning, it wasn’t easy… after 15 years. He was very sad, but now he is slowly feeling better. Of course, after all this media reaction, he feels a lot of disbelief, but he just needs more time to realize (what happened) and start over, with a new life. I created the campaign on GoFundMe to help Roberto after this sad story. No one will return it for the past 15 years, but together we can do something for its future“, said Danilo Rinaldi, his friend, to the newspaper O Globo.