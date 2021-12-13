After consecutive highs, notebook production puts on the brakes in 2022 – News

With the mandatory home office in various sectors of the economy during the pandemic of Covid-19, portable computers gained another status among consumers and sold like never before.

Before Covid arrived in the world, in 2019, 4.12 million notebooks were delivered to the domestic market by the industries, according to data from Abinee (Brazilian Association of the Electrical and Electronic Industry). In the following twelve months, with the new coronavirus in the country, the number rose to 5.02 million (increase of 22%). In 2021, the projection is to close December with 6.79 million notebooks sold (35% more than in the previous year).

In comparison, sales of desktop computers (desktops), more common in desktops, fell 20% in 2020, but rose again 24% in 2021, making up for losses with the partial recovery of the economy.

For next year, the trend projected by Abinee is that notebooks remain at the level of units produced in 2021 (6.7 million).

Invoicing in the IT segment, which includes notebooks, desktops and tablets, should decline 5% over the next twelve months.

“It is natural that this occurs after two years of great growth, in 2020 and 2021”, explained the Chief Executive of Abinee, Humberto Barbato, during the presentation of the data.

In 2020, the billing of industries with computer products was R$ 34.83 billion. In 2021, of R$ 47.24 billion (36% more, or 17%, discounting the calculated inflation for the sector).

For 2022, despite the gross value, of R$ 47.80 billion, being 1% higher, it becomes 5% negative with the removal of inflationary losses projected for the IPP (Producer Price Index), of the IBGE.

Financially, adding up all the segments, the electronics industry has nothing to complain about the period of health crisis. The expected turnover in 2021 is BRL 214.2 billion, with real growth (discounted for inflation) of 7% compared to 2020. The result is 6% higher than that obtained in 2019, according to Abinee.

“Despite the remaining difficulties of the pandemic and the instability of the economic scenario, we managed to return to the levels of 2019, with growth in the sector’s revenue and production,” says Barbato.

The sector also created more jobs during the pandemic. In 2019 there were 234.5 thousand direct jobs. In 2020, the number increased to 247.3 thousand and should end this year with 266,000.