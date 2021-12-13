After defeat at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier says he is surprised by Charles do Bronx’s resistance

Charles of the Bronx defeated Dustin Poirier in the main fight of the UFC 269, last Saturday (11) and defended for the first time the lightweight belt (up to 70.3 kg) of the organization. As in the fight in which he won the title, against Michael Chandler, the Brazilian had to survive a difficult first round to turn the fight around and get the belt.

At the press conference after the event, Dustin Poirier revealed that the champion’s durability was what most surprised him in the fight. In addition, the American spoke about Charles’ skills in ground fighting and once again praised the Brazilian.

“Its durability (surprised me). He doesn’t have an absurd strength, I obviously knew his jiu-jitsu was one of the best, the one with the most submissions in UFC history. That was the reason why I didn’t want to raise like crazy in the second round. I’d rather lose the round than turn my back and lose the fight, but he ended up taking my back anyway. The guy is good, he is the champion”, said Poirier.

the victory over Dustin Poirier was the tenth consecutive Charles of the Bronx in the lightweight division. The champion now has 15 wins by submission in the Octagon, being the absolute record holder in that regard.