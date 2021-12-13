After hacking attack, ministry says it successfully recovered all data

posted on 12/12/2021 1:41 PM / updated on 12/12/2021 1:42 PM



(credit: Tony Winston/MS)

The Ministry of Health informed this Sunday (12/12), through a statement, that there was no loss of data on Brazilians vaccinated against covid-19 after the agency’s website was target of a hacker attack in the early hours of Friday (10/12). Despite this, the ConnectSUS platform remains down.

“All data were successfully recovered. At the moment, the folder is working to re-establish as soon as possible the systems for recording and issuing vaccination certificates”, says the statement from the folder.

The ministry informed that the following systems were reached: e-SUS Notifica; National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and ConectaSUS.

the attack is over postponing the entry into force of new health standards for those entering Brazil from abroad, which would start on Saturday (11/12). But a decision by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined that proof of vaccination was mandatory for foreign travelers arriving in the country. The measure is already in effect and must be confirmed by the court’s plenary during the week.

“The daily entry of thousands of travelers into the country, the approach of the end of the year festivities, pre-carnival events and the carnival itself, capable of attracting large numbers of tourists, and the threat of promoting anti-vaccine tourism, given the imprecision of the rules that require its proof, configure an unequivocal imminent risk”, says Barroso in the decision.

Brazilians who cannot prove vaccination due to attacks on SUS systems may have a negative PCR test.