After relegation from Grêmio, Taison provokes rival in a video posted on social media

Attacking midfielder added more fuel to the fire after the Tricolor’s fall to the second division; player was responsible for the goal that gave Inter the victory in the last Gre-Nal played between the teams, in November

Grêmio’s relegation to Series B of the Brazilian Championship has already yielded many jokes by Tricolor Gaucho rivals. One of the most striking was the one made by attacking midfielder Taison, from Internacional, in a publication by the player on social networks.

Immortal had its relegation confirmed in the last round of Serie A in 2021, even though they beat Atlético-MG, as Juventude could not score and ended up winning their game, which left the Gremista team in 17th place in the table, and caused the Tricolor to suffer its third relegation in the entire history of Brasileirão – it had already fallen in 1991 and 2004.

Taison, who is an Inter idol, took advantage of the situation to play with his rival. In a post on social media, the player posted a video in which he played a video game and, in the background, left playing a song from “Rebaixasamba”, in a parody of the group “Exaltasamba”, with the lyrics indicating the Grêmio relegation.

In addition to the historic rivalry between Internacional and Grêmio, Taison has an important detail in the campaign that decreed Grêmio’s downfall. It was his only goal in the last Gre-Nal derby, with a 1-0 victory for Inter on 6 November.

Grêmio scored 43 points in the entire 2021 Serie A campaign, three less than Juventude, the first team out of the relegation zone, which saved itself in the last round, beating Corinthians, at home, 1-0 .