After the rains, drivers take a risk on a decayed and rotten wooden bridge – General

The bridge, which has been deactivated, was again used by drivers on the stretch between Almenara and Salto da Divisa (Photo: Reproduo Facebook BR-37 Urgent)

Although the rain has given a respite in the extreme south of Bahia and in the lower Jequitinhonha, in Minas, many municipalities remain isolated. To overcome this isolation, some drivers are taking risks on dangerous stretches of the BR-367. The DNIT informed that along the BR-367, from KM 0 to KM 219, the highway has several erosion points, falling barriers and flooding. “In KM 3 and KM 49, there is a total interruption of vehicle traffic. Traffic is partially blocked at km 80 of the BR-367, due to erosion close to the municipality of Jacinto”, informed DNIT in a note.

In KM 3, cut by the Crego do Padre, the entire stretch of highway through which the creek passes was taken by the force of waters, which used to pass under the lane, in maniilles. But as it rained a lot in the last few days and the creek overflowed, the entire embankment on the shackles was dragged away.

This landfill was built to prevent bus, truck and car drivers, as well as motorcyclists, from passing over a wooden bridge beside the landfill.

Deactivated a few years ago, the bridge was used again, with the transit of vehicles over the rotten and broken wooden structure. This is the only way to travel between Salto da Divisa and Almenara.

On the stretch, which is almost at the entrance to Jacinto, drivers improvised a bridge with wooden parts, over an erosion caused by the water of a small stream, which during the rains was strong enough to take part of the dirt track. On this makeshift bridge, only cars pass.