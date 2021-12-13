Aguirre is warned and Internacional’s midfielder enters the sights of the Brazilian club

The midfielder was voted the best in his position at the Brasileirão 2021 and aroused the interest of another team in Brazil

Last Thursday (9), Internacional said goodbye to the 2021 season with the end of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. On that occasion, Internacional visited Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, in a match valid for the last round of the Brasileirão. In the confrontation, Bragantino ended up triumphing against Internacional’s team with a goal scored by forward Artur. Internacional closes the season with a defeat and starts planning to form the squad for next year.

However, the transfer market can bring headaches for Internacional’s board of directors, since this week, journalist Jorge Nicola revealed that Atlético-MG is interested in hiring defensive midfielder Edenilson and Revista Colorada confirmed the information. The defensive midfielder was once again elected the best midfielder in the Brasileirão, wearing the Internacional shirt. The athlete had already won the award for best defensive midfielder of the 2018 and 2020 seasons and won again in the current season.

The midfielder’s performance caught the attention of Atlético-MG, who had already probed the athlete on another occasion. Edenilson would arrive at the club to complete the vacancies in the team’s midfield, as Alan Franco and Jair may leave Galo in the coming days. In the first contact between Galo and the athlete, at the end of last season, the negotiation ended up not moving forward, but this season things could be different, with Galo’s project being more consolidated.

While the two teams define the future of the defensive midfielder, Internacional is on vacation and the squad only returns from vacation on January 11 to compete in the Gaucho Championship. Thus, Internacional’s first match next season will be against Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, in their debut for Gauchão, on January 26th.