Alan Wake 2: Sam Lake talks about game production

Sequence was already considered from the beginning

After a long wait, the Remedy finally heard the clamor of Alan Wake fans by revealing Alan Wake 2 at the 2021 Game Awards. Alan Wake Remastered appeared in October bringing easter eggs from Control, another Remedy game, but Sam Lake says it’s not necessary to play the developer’s other titles to stay on top of the writer’s next game.

In a PlayStation Blog post written by Sam Lake himself, he tells about the sequel. The creative director says that I was already considering a sequel while working on the first title. “It was a lesson learned from Max Payne, our first big hit, where the idea of ​​a sequel never crossed our minds before the game came out,” says lake.

Sam Lake says that where Alan Wake was left at the end of the first game, it seemed like an ideal ending for the developer, but at the same time a “cliffhanger” for more. “Alan Wake is about drama and we knew that for the story to continue, for Alan to survive, it would have to be a difficult journey for him.” The game director goes on to say that they didn’t know it would be a difficult journey for them at Remedy as well.



– Continues after advertising –

“For more than a decade after Alan Wake, between every project we’ve done, I’ve been eagerly working on Alan Wake 2 with a small team, dreaming up different concepts,” says the game’s director. He said that each new concept looked better than the previous one and is happy that the concept chosen to become the new game was what they liked the most.

After the release of Control, Remedy started its universe connected with different games. “With Control, our 2019 game, we’ve established the ‘Remedy Connected Universe’ where both Control and Alan Wake exist. AWE, Control’s second expansion, creates a crossover event between the two games and hints at things to come.” , says Sam Lake.

The game director makes it clear that it is not necessary to play the other games, such as Alan Wake and Alan Wake American Nightmare, to understand Alan Wake 2. The game will recap the important events, as it happens in the first title between each episode.



– Continues after advertising –

Sam Lake says that even though Alan Wake had horror elements, it was an action game. “Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror,” he says. Alan Wake 2 is still far away, only in 2023, and it will be a totally new generation. On PC, as Epic Games is the publisher, the game will only be available in their store, as with Alan Wake Remastered.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PlayStation Blog