Alex’s miraculous tomb, Matheus as the lover of the whole family and more! Watch 5 Amazing Scenes From ‘Secret Truths 2’ | secret truths

“Secret Truths 2” is a novel that surprises with each new batch of chapters, and we can prove it! We made a list with five amazing scenes from chapters 31 to 40 which, if you haven’t seen it yet, you have to see it! And if you’ve already watched it on Globoplay, let’s review it? Has the sequence of miraculous tomb by Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), Angel (Camila Queiroz) trapped in a hideous box, Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) having sex with Lorenzo ( Celso Frateschi )… Follow the list below 👇

Giovanna finds Alex’s supposed tomb on an island

Alex’s grave was found and, believe me, the people who live on the island where the body was found think the businessman is a saint! Yesmmm!!! It is that from the tomb springs a water that, according to them, would work miracles. Is it, people? 🤔

Angel confesses crime to Cristiano

Speaking of Angel, the girl didn’t even notice the powder that Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) put in her wine glass and started talking about everything, who killed Alex himself, finally, launched the whole thread of the speedboat in the investigator’s face. Now, it remains to be seen who will do well with this confession…

Percy holds Angel in a box

It wasn’t really a coffin, but it gave that feeling, yeah! Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) locked the model in a large box in one of his sexual fantasies. There was even a memory of Nina (Débora Falabella), from Avenida Brasil, right?

4) Ariel waking up to life

Visky tells Ariel that Blanche killed Laila

Here’s a special thanks to Visky (Rainer Cadete), who went there, threw the truth into the fan and in Ariel’s (Sergio Guizé) face and made the manager wake up for life. The owner of Radar Club finally realized that Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) is a snake! 👏

5) Matheus: the lover of the whole family

Matheus and Lorenzo have sex in the sauna

Is Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) the perfect lover? Discreet, smart and shrewd, the model of the book blue can simply relate to all members of the same family! The last to join the list was Lorenzo… Although some already know that the boy has already been shared, everyone is fine and happy, thank you!

