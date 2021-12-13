Alfred, Catwoman and Riddler appear in new trailer; Look

batman won a new trailer last night (12), this one aimed at the Japanese market, which reveals several previously unreleased scenes from the film starring Robert Pattinson, including new moments from Alfred (Andy Serkis), Cat Woman (Zoë Kravitz) and Riddler (Paul damage) – look above.

Bruce Wayne’s (Pattinson) Butler appears saying that “if this continues, it won’t be long before you lose everything“, while Selina Kyle appears asking “who is Batman under the mask“. Now the plan of the movie’s great villain, Riddler, becomes clearer: he wants to expose the corruption in Gotham and unmark the hero.

The recordings of batman were completed in March of this year, with re-records taking place in June. the movie of Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) experienced some complications during its production, including delays caused by the pandemic and the fact that Robert Pattinson was infected by covid-19 during filming.

batman stars Pattinson, Kravitz, Dano, Serkis Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin). The film hits theaters in March 4, 2022.