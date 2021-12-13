Alibaba employee who accused head of rape is fired | Economy

Matthew Barros alibaba

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba fired an employee who accused her boss of raping her during a business trip in July this year. The company claimed that she spread lies that damaged the company’s reputation.

The official went public in August to denounce the incident after claiming that Alibaba had not taken action. His boss, an executive at the company, was fired shortly thereafter due to the repercussions of the episode, which provoked a strong reaction in Chinese social media. Two other senior managers resigned because they had not taken action initially. A criminal case against the executive was filed.

The case brought into debate the toxic work culture in the country’s technology industry and the obstacles faced by women who are victims of sexual abuse. On social networks, users disseminated #MeToo (in free translation, “me too”) to raise awareness about the harassment suffered by women.

Four months later, the employee identified only as Zhou is being challenged by the company. She learned of her resignation through a letter late last month, according to The New York Times.

In her resignation letter, Alibaba says she spread false information about both the harassment and the company not handling the case. The company also stated that the episode caused “great social concern and had a negative impact on the company”. He also said that the damage caused was “incalculable”.

Zhou explained in an 11-page internal document that she had been sexually abused by her boss in a hotel room in Jinan City while she was unconscious after a night of drinking with a client. She also reported that on July 27th the client kissed her and she remembers waking up the next day with no clothes and no memory of what had happened.

Local prosecutors announced after investigations that the executive’s behavior was not a crime. The authorities, however, approved the arrest of the client, who is still being investigated.

When the allegation came to light, Alibaba responded that it would implement a strict policy against sexual harassment and create a reporting channel for its employees. In the recent letter sent to Zhou, the company says it faces legal consequences for the episode.

The company also claims that it offered to pay legal fees and a psychological consultation for the employee, who would not have responded to an attempt to negotiate her contract termination.