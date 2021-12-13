Aline, Bil, Marina and MC Gui are on the farm; vote· TV news

Aline Mineiro, Arcrebiano de Araújo, Marina Ferrari and MC Gui are on the 13th (and third-to-last) field of A Fazenda 13. The roceiros were defined this Sunday night (12). Who do you want to stay on the Record reality show? Vote in the poll at the end of this text.

Two gardens were formed at once. Winners of the last race of the season, Dynho Alves and MC Gui became “key heads” and were able to choose the three pedestrians they would like to face in the hot seat — they also won a brand new car each.

Without a vote for the first time this season, the definition was smooth. MC Gui was in the first special field, and Dynho in the second. Therefore, the funkeiro had the first choice:

MC Gui chose Marina Ferrari

Dynho chose Rico Melquiades

MC Gui chose Arcrebiano de Araújo

Dynho chose Solange Gomes

MC Gui chose Aline Mineiro

Dynho chose Sthefane Matos

The second special garden, therefore, will have Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthefane. The double eliminations will take place on Monday (13) and Tuesday (14). The four survivors will be the finalists on the reality show and will compete for the public’s preference in the grand final, which will take place on Thursday (16).

Dynho and MC Gui are key heads

On Saturday afternoon (11), the duos went through a kind of circuit that demanded agility, as Adriane explained before the confined to the competition arena. The scavenger hunt wasn’t broadcast by PlayPlus, so the result wouldn’t leak too soon. Record’s “censorship” revolted the public on social media.

Before the race, the participants formed pairs. Farmer of the week, Dynho had the advantage of choosing his partner first: he selected MC Gui. Galisteus stressed that the other six should decide their partners on their own.

Rico Melquiades stayed with Sthefane Matos, Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari sealed their friendship, and Solange Gomes and Arcrebiano de Araújo formed the last pair – much to the dismay of the girl, who didn’t want to harm her friend with her lack of talent for exams.

The decisive race was disputed in four different seasons and required skill and agility. The pair that completed all the stages in the shortest time would be the winner.

In the first step, participants needed to carry balls to the other side of a structure that had a tangle of wires, like a cat’s bed. Then they had to open valves and pump water into buckets to fill compartments representing different types of hair.

In the third season, one of the pedestrians needed to untangle the braided threads, while the other had to fish the lines to form a phrase that valued the sponsoring brand. Finally, they had to use several switches to turn lights on with the company name but turn off all the others.

Check the official times of each pair:

Dynho and MC Gui – 25 minutes and 4 seconds

Aline and Marina –27 minutes and 21 seconds

Rich and Sthefane – 34 minutes and 20 seconds

Arcrebian and Solange – 60 minutes and 32 seconds