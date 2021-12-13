Aline, Bil, Marina and MC Gui form the first Special Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Aline, Bil, Marina and MC Gui form the first Special Farm in The Farm 13. Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe are in the second Roça Especial of the reality show.

Having won the last race of the season, Dynho and MC Gui played a key role in the formation of these groups.

On the live program this Monday (13), the two most voted pawns in Roça Especial 1 guarantee a place in the grand final of the competition. The other two are eliminated.

Afterwards, voting will be opened for Roça Especial 2. Following the same dynamic, two more participants will be eliminated on Tuesday (14) and the rest will join the finalists of the season.

lottery and doubles

Adriane Galisteu surprised the pedestrians by announcing the last race of the season.

To meet the challenge, they split into pairs. As an advantage of being a Farmer, Dynho can decide before everyone else which participant he would like to play with.

After that, the pairs were defined by choice of the pawns themselves: Aline and Marina, Bil and Solange, Dynho and MC Gui, Rico and Sthe.

Participants also randomly selected the order in which the test was carried out.

last race of the season

In the challenge, sponsored by Seda, pedestrians had to face a circuit with four seasons. The pair that completed all the stages in the shortest time would win the last race of the season.

Check out what the competitors’ mission was in each season:

– Micellar Water: carry the balls from one end to the other inside the cat’s bed;

– Hyaluronic acid: opening registers, pumping the liquid into the buckets and pouring to complete the markings for the five types of hair;

– Collagen: one pawn of the pair unraveled the strings, while the other used the fishing rod to pull the strings and form the correct sentence;

– Vitamin C: a participant sat on one side of the course and guided the partner with the aim of turning on only the lights that completed the word Silk.

Result

Dynho and MC Gui were the fastest and won the last race of the season. In addition, each of them won a 0km car. The duo celebrated with lots of screams and hugs.

Fourth, were Bil and Solange. Third, Rico and Sthe. Second, Aline and Marina.

Special gardens

Adriane Galisteu explained to the pedestrians that two Special Roças will define the four finalists of the reality show.

Having won the last race of the season, Dynho and MC Gui were able to choose which of the two sides they would like to be.

When the plates were revealed, MC Gui was in Roça Especial 1 and Dynho in Roça Especial 2.

They took turns to define which pawns would be in each Special Field. In order of choosing the pawns, the decision was:

– Special Garden 1: MC Gui, Marina, Bil and Aline.

– Special Farm 2: Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe.

The most voted pedestrians in each Roça will be the four finalists of the reality show. Don’t miss it!

