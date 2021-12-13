Alinne Moraes posts naked photos and shows how she came into the world

On air in ‘Um Lugar ao ‘Sun, Alinne Moraes left the big guys stunned. Unexpectedly, the protagonist of the current 9 pm soap opera it gave the talk, when appearing in a sequence of photos totally naked.

Charmingly, the artist appeared with her hair tossed, wearing only a pair of pantyhose. With a deep and intense gaze, she collected praise for lavishing sensuality. “Instagram deleted it. Posting again”, said in the caption.

“Wonderful and too talented,” said one admirer. “Wow, I wasn’t prepared for that shot,” commented the second person. “Girl from heaven, how beautiful”, completed another one.

already imagined

Living a romantic couple with Cauã Reymond in the current 9 pm telenovela, the artist already imagined that the hottest scenes between the two would make people talk, as they both dated a few years ago. fearless she opened the game on the subject.

“That [o relacionamento] it was years ago… I knew [que causaria repercussão]. I said: ‘Cauã, the soap opera is going to be a success, apart from the curiosity part’. People love to imagine that between that couple of protagonists there is something behind. Can you imagine a couple of ex-boyfriends? We know that this imagery is so vast that it sells a lot of magazines”, he revealed.

talk about what you know

Anyone who follows Alinne Moraes on social media, knows that the artist always talks about important social agendas. In conversation with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar Brasil, she said that she likes to speak out as a Brazilian citizen, and not about a person 100% knowledgeable about something.

“I use it as a photo calendar. I put a few subtitles, just a few hearts and nothing else. The photos say for themselves. It has always been like that. I take a stand on things that I really believe in, but I’m not trained to talk about subjects I don’t master. I’m not going to open a live and pull an explanation about politics, history, laws. I am myself, as a citizen, as a woman, as the mother of a family”, she said.

Not outspoken, she still spoke out against the current government. “For me, talking about the future is saying ‘Outside Bolsonaro’. With him, it’s impossible. It’s like we’re stagnant for the worse. He destroyed Brazil. Destroyed everything”, he pointed out.

Still in the same interview, the cat went back to talking about working with his ex-partner. “There is the curiosity factor, which triggers a lot. There’s the whole plot of the soap opera and there’s also the story behind it: people want to see us working together. We have a wonderful exchange. I really like his work. Ex-boyfriends acting together. Such a normal thing”, he argued.

