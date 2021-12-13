All About Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Fact Sheet, Price and Release | Cell

Motorola’s top-of-the-line cell phone arrived in Brazil in August 2021 in two color options: blue and white. Currently, it can be found for R$4,999 on Amazon — the same launch price.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro datasheet

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Display Panel: OLED

Main camera: triple, 108, 16 and 8 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Snapdragon 870 5G

RAM memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery capacity: 4,500 mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions and weight: 163.3 x 76 x 8 mm; 163 g

Colors: blue and black

Announcement: July 2021

Released: August 18, 2021

Launch price: BRL 4,999

The Edge 20 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The 144 Hz refresh rate promises to make images more fluid than on rival screens, bringing a better experience when viewing videos, games and animations. Another highlight of the panel is the presence of the HDR10+ technology, which guarantees the display of colors with more contrast. The smartphone has a fingerprint reader under the screen and has a hole in the center of the display to house the front camera.

The cell phone is slim and the design of the sides is curved. The external finish is made of plastic with a matte effect. At the rear is located the photographic array aligned vertically in a rectangle. As stated earlier, the cell phone has two color options: blue and white.

The photo set is one of the highlights of Motorola’s premium cell phone. The triple camera is divided as follows:

108 MP Main Camera (f/1.9)

16 MP (f/2.2) ultra wide + macro camera

8 MP telephoto camera (f/3.4)

The main sensor has Ultra Pixel technology that makes the cell phone 9x more sensitive to light, in addition to recording videos in super slow motion, with 960 frames per second. In practice, it means that the device combines 9 pixels in a single point, which results in photos with more details and low noise level even in dimly lit environments.

The camera also features a hybrid lens that splits functions between ultra wide, macro and optical zoom. Because it’s the same sensor, both larger-angle and close-up shots are taken with the 16 MP sensor.

Finally, the telephoto camera has 8 MP for portraits that require a closer look, with the promise of not losing sharpness, thanks to the 50x Super Zoom. The Edge 20 Pro records selfies at 32 MP quality, while videos are recorded in 8K.

Performance and Storage

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The octa-core chip with a maximum speed of 3.2 GHz and Adreno 650 graphics card works together with 12 GB of RAM memory. With these specifications, the manufacturer promises optimized speed for games, videos and recordings with the camera. Regarding storage, the smartphone has 256 GB of memory and does not have the possibility of expansion via microSD card.

Motorola’s smartphone battery features a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for fast charging. The cell phone promises to stay up to 30 hours away from the sockets. According to the manufacturer, it is possible to get up to 9 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes of recharge. For this, the battery level must be considerably low and the charging rate decreases as you recharge. Motorola offers the 30 Watt TurboPower charger.

Android version and additional features

Edge 20 Pro leaves the factory running Android 11. Google’s system gained screen recording, scrollable screen capture, bubble notifications and greater data protection. Regarding connectivity, there are Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, NFC and WiFi 6, GPS and 5G. The cell phone also features the biometrics tool under the screen that allows unlocking by fingerprint.

The device is compatible with the Ready For platform, which allows you to connect the cell phone to monitors, TVs and others. This makes it possible for the cell phone system to resemble a computer’s settings, with full-screen programs and image expansion, for example.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available in Brazil since the 18th of July in blue and white. Its value on Amazon is R$4,999.

