Also in the US, Alexandre Mattos is expected in January to assume an official position at Cruzeiro | cruise

Arranged with the Cruise for more than 15 days , the football executive, Alexandre Mattos, is expected in January at Toca da Raposa to officially occupy a position at the club. Working behind the scenes for the formation of the celestial cast, the director still needs to sign a contract and return from the United States and also awaits the definition of the investor.

For a few months, Alexandre Mattos has been abroad – based in the United States – fulfilling personal commitments and training. The executive has not worked in football for almost a year, since the departure of his rival from Cruzeiro, Atlético-MG.

Mattos still has a few days to do in the United States before returning to Brazil to take over at Cruzeiro. It will sign a contract modeled on the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) with the plan to establish a medium to long-term project in Raposa. However, it awaits the definition of the Cruzeiro investor.

Despite not having a formal relationship with Cruzeiro yet, Alexandre Mattos has been making contact with people involved in the football market for almost a month, with a view to planning for 2022. market relations.

1 of 3 Alexandre Mattos already helps Cruzeiro with signings — Photo: César Greco/Palmeiras Alexandre Mattos already helps Cruzeiro with signings — Photo: César Greco/Palmeiras

In addition, he has been in constant contact with the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, and also with Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s commission. Participated in the signings made by the Minas Gerais club.

There is a possibility that Alexandre Mattos will bring other names to work with him on Cruzeiro. The executive is the preferred name of the main investor, Pedro Lourenço, who maintained close contact with Mattos during his two visits to Raposa.

In October, President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was also with Alexandre Mattos, during a trip across Europe, to give a course and a lecture on management challenges. In 2021, Mattos was approached by Cruzeiro, after the departure of André Mazzuco, but he discarded the agreement.

2 of 3 Alexandre Mattos was football director at Cruzeiro — Photo: Marco Antonio Astoni Alexandre Mattos was previously football director at Cruzeiro — Photo: Marco Antonio Astoni

It will be Mattos’ third visit to Toca da Raposa. He was the football director between March 2012 and December 2014, a period in which the club was Brazilian champion twice (2013 and 2014) and Mineiro champion (2014).

In early 2020, Alexandre Mattos returned to Cruzeiro. He accepted to help the club in the transition phase until he had his work visa regularized in England, where he would have the possibility of contracting with an English team. The international scenario was not confirmed, and Mattos ended up being hired by Atlético-MG.