Amazon has Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices for Christmas

Christmas is coming and, of course, technology companies are not giving up on good and old promotions – much to the delight of us consumers, of course. On Amazon, all devices from the Echo and Fire TV family, in addition to the 10th generation Kindle, went on sale from 9am on the 10th and will stay that way until 9am on December 24th on amazon.com.br.

For audio-only devices, the 3rd generation Echo Dot was R$349.00 for R$199.00; Echo Dot 4th generation, from R$399.00 to R$349.00; Echo Dot Com Watch from R$499 to R$449.00; Echo 4th generation from R$749.00 to R$649.00; and Echo Studio goes from R$1,699.00 to R$1,499.00.

The Echo devices with a screen were like this: Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) is R$599.00 for R$499.00; Echo Show 8 (1st generation), from R$899.00 to R$699.00; Echo Show 8 (2nd generation), from R$999.00 to R$899.00 and the Echo Show 10, from R$1,899.00 to R$1,699.00.

Fire TVs, used to turn older TVs into smart TVs, were priced like this: Fire TV Stick Lite was R$349.00 to R$199.00; Fire TV Stick, from R$379.00 to R$239.00 and the Fire TV Stick 4k, from R$449.00 to R$339.00.

Kindle devices, for reading e-books, are also more attractively priced. The 10th Generation Kindle is on sale from R$399.00 to R$319.00. In addition to the Kindle, the New Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Oasis 8GB and Kindle Oasis 32GB models are also options for reading lovers and cost, respectively, R$649, R$849, R$1,299 and R$1,449.00.

(with information from Amazon)