Americanas approves new corporate structure; Usiminas, Cemig, Vivo, Banrisul will pay dividends and JCP and more news

The corporate news this Monday (13) highlights the approval of the new corporate structure of Americanas (AMER3).

While Usiminas (USIM5), Cemig (CMIG4), Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) and Banrisul (BRSR6) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCPs), while Itaú (ITUB4) will pay JCP instead of monthly dividends in 2022.

Simpar (SIMH3) purchased a network of dealerships in Maranhão valued at R$306 million.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Check out the highlights:

American (LAME4) and American (AMER3) stores

Americanas (AMER3) reported having approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting last Friday (10) the new simplified corporate structure, with a single share listed on B3’s Novo Mercado.

According to the company, this step reinforces the objective of being a single company for customers, partners and investors.

With the approval, the current controller of Lojas Americanas will become a reference shareholder with 29.5% of Americanas’ capital, giving up control without charging a premium for it.

The shares will be combined through the distribution of AMER3 shares held by Lojas Americanas to LAME3 or LAME4 shareholders in equal proportion. Each share of LAME3 or LAME4 will be converted into 0.188964 AMER3 share. Within the scope of the transaction, the bylaws of Americanas SA were also amended and the poison pill was included, with a 15% stake trigger.

The company informs that the next steps are related to the right to withdraw from LAME3, which starts on December 14th and ends on January 13th. On the same date, the operational process of consolidating the shareholding bases will begin, with January 21st being the last trading day for LAME3 and LAME4 on B3. On January 26, the shareholders of LAME3 and LAME4 will definitively receive the AMER3 shares, concluding the merger.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP), in the net amount of R$0.149100626 per common share and R$0.164010688 per preferred share, totaling R$ 191.4 million.

The payment of proceeds will be made on December 30, 2021, based on the shareholding position of December 15, 2021.

Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) and dividends, in the total gross amount of R$805 million.

JCPs will be paid in the net amount of R$0.40803529374 per share. Dividends will be R$0.89448730817 per share.

Proceeds will be distributed based on the December 27 shareholding position. Payment will be made by July 31, 2022.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) approved the payment of R$70 million in interest on equity (JCP). The gross unit value per type and class of share will be R$0.17111449 per ON share, R$0.18461783 per PNA share and R$0.17111449 per PNB share.

Payment will be made in accordance with the shareholding position as of December 15 of this year. Payment will be made on December 28 at the net amount of R$0.14544732 per ON share, R$0.15692516 per PNA share and R$0.14544732 per PNB share.

Cemig’s board of directors approved the distribution of R$955.3 million in interest on equity, corresponding to R$0.5643 per common share.

Payment will be made in two installments, by June 30 and December 30, 2022, for shareholders positioned on December 21 of this year. As of the 22nd, the shares will be traded ex-right to earnings.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Banco Itaú (ITUB4) will pay JCP in lieu of monthly dividends in 2022. The amount will be R$0.015 per share.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3) announced that it has entered into contracts aiming at the acquisition of 100% of Sagamar, the Saga group’s dealership network with 12 stores in São Luís, Maranhão, valued at R$306 million.

The acquisition was made by Original Holding, a subsidiary of Simpar, which with the business expands its capillarity and mix of brands in the sale of light vehicles, adding R$ 707 million in revenue.

Being Educational (SEER3)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) acquired Hospital Plantão Veterinário for R$ 10 million, R$ 4 million of which paid in cash, on the closing date of the transaction; an additional R$1 million to be paid from the fulfillment of certain conditions provided for in the contract; and another R$ 5 million paid in installments.

This is Ser’s second acquisition in veterinary medicine.

Méliuz (CASH3) announced the acquisition of Muambator, a company that performs online tracking of national and international packages and orders for R$ 3 million.

Movida (MOVI3) incorporated its subsidiary of premium vehicles. These are protocol and justification for the merger of Movida Locação de Veículos Premium by Movida Participações, and protocol and justification for the merger of Vox Frotas Locadora by Movida Participações.

Ferbasa (FESA4) informed that the price of regular supply of High Carbon Iron Chrome (FeCr AC) to the European market, referring to the 1st quarter of 2022, was published in the amount of US$c 180/lb.Cr, representing a maintenance of the published price for the previous quarter.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Fleury signed a preliminary non-binding document to regulate the bases for the creation of a new society in partnership with the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Hospital Albert Einstein.

According to a statement, the main objective is the development of integrated solutions in the area of ​​genomics, carrying out research, developing processes and services to directly serve consumers interested in carrying out preventive health management based on genomic tests (Genesis).

In addition, it is also part of the object to study and make technology available to the country’s health sector.

Fleury will have a majority stake and control of Genesis, and its creation reinforces the company’s growth acceleration strategy.

The partnership is already born from the current operations of Fleury and Hospital Albert Einstein, and with the largest portfolio of genomics products in the country, with more than 300 tests.

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to extract profits from the financial market consistently. Sign up for free.

Related