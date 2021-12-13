amount of BRL 100 is released to 300 thousand families

Last Wednesday (08), Petrobras announced that it approved the delivery of 300,000 grants for the purchase of cooking gas cylinders. In short, the objective is to help families in situations of social vulnerability to buy the item, as of this month of December, through the gas voucher.

The aid is part of the social program focused on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), instituted in September. In this first phase, Petrobras will invest R$30 million out of a total of R$300 million approved by the Board of Directors for investment by the end of 2022.

In a statement to CVM, Petrobras said that for 2021, two lines of actions were approved that should benefit 300,000 families with the gas voucher. In the first line of action, the resources will be destined to non-profit institutions, which are partners of the state-owned company, in carrying out socio-environmental projects.

The institutions operate in the vicinity of Petrobras’ operations. They will provide the gas voucher, in the amount of R$100, to 90,000 socially vulnerable families living in these communities. Families were already gaining support from Petrobras through donations of food baskets or food cards.

Meanwhile, in the second line of action for approval, the state-owned company will include 210,000 families with the gas voucher. The action will take place thanks to a partnership with Fundação Banco do Brasil and with other companies and institutions, such as Vibra Energia and Fundación Mapfre. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the partnership between Petrobras and the Banco do Brasil Foundation, in addition to a food basket, will send families and receive a gas voucher for the purchase of the cylinder. According to the state-owned company, “In relation to the R$ 270 million that will be used throughout 2022, the model is still in the study phase. This initiative reinforces Petrobras’ social role and demonstrates its commitment to contributing more and more to society.”

