Ana Hickmann takes her husband’s cell phone and deletes contacts out of jealousy

Ana Hickmann, 40, opened the game about her relationship with businessman Alexandre Correa, 50, in an interview with the youtuber channel Matheus Mazzafera. The Record TV presenter did not deny feeling jealous and said that she kept her husband on the “little rein” to avoid betrayals.

When asked if she had already looked at her companion’s cell phone in hiding, the former model was direct: “Not hidden. I get it, if he comes and asks, I say I’m looking at WhatsApp. I’ve already deleted the contact from his cell phone, I’ve already stopped following… ‘Why are you following this girl?’. Sometimes he gets mad at me, asks me why I stopped following,” he says.

Ana confessed that, unlike her, Alexandre never asked to check his messages. “But if you looked, that’s fine. Do you want me to stop following? All well. I do the same”, guaranteed the famous one. The couple have been together for 23 years and have only one child, Alexandre, 6 years old.

Ana’s sincerity pleased the channel’s followers who commented on the interview. “All jealous of her, I identified myself”, wrote a netizen. “If Ana, beautiful, blonde, rich and famous is jealous, I can be too”, completed another.

See the excerpt from the interview: