Analysts from 8 brokers choose the best stock for the week; see ranking

The action of OK (VALLEY3) secured another week at the top of analysts’ nominations. The mining company was mentioned in three of the eight recommended portfolios, according to the survey carried out by the Money Times.

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is among the institutions that kept Vale in the portfolio. According to the bank, the paper, which followed a downward trajectory since July, managed to break the line and is now in an uptrend in the long term.

“We believe in the continuation of the trend reversal to continue with a target at BRL 78.18 and a higher target at BRL 82.09”, said BTG.

Continuing the ranking, three assets share the second place, each with two nominations: BTG Pactual, Sugar Loaf (PCAR3) and Inter (BIDI11).

The survey of Money Times took into account the recommended weekly portfolios released by eight brokers. 40 actions were indicated, totaling 45 recommendations.

participated in the survey Activate Investments, BB Investments, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Necton and Land Investments.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.