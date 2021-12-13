André Gonçalves delivers a true relationship with his daughter: “I can’t take it anymore”

After the house arrest decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina, André Gonçalves gave her first video interview and spoke openly about the legal war with her daughter valentine, 18 years old, of his relationship with Cynthia Benini, for non-payment of child support.

“So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know”, he said in an interview with O Globo newspaper. “I can’t stand being arrested. In closing, I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore”, he confessed.

André Gonçalves spoke about the fight, which started five years ago. “I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start. I’ve been living this for five years”, reinforced.

The actor criticized the child support law. “It is cruel that this law determines imprisonment in private prison because it does not resolve. I don’t have R$350 thousand or R$110 thousand. I’m going to jail”, summarized.

“So I think it’s disproportionate because, as I’m a self-employed person, I can’t pay R$ 6 thousand for one and R$ 4,5 thousand for another. I feel at the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I never went with them”, guaranteed.

Gonçalves told that “they turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad names for my kids”, and added: “The way out is not the prison. I know the father that I am, that I want to be. I’m not a criminal”.

André Gonçalves x Justice

In a recent conversation with the newspaper, Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer, explained the situation of André Gonçalves: “André is going to serve the (arrest) at home, considering that he is unemployed and cannot afford the debt at this time.”

“Resuming his professional life, he will continue to pay pensions. All he wants most is to get back to work and fulfill his responsibilities as a parent.”, he explained.