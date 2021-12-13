André Gonçalves denies help from Dani Winits on late pension

Actor André Gonçalves said that his partner Danielle Winits was willing to help him pay the arrears of child support — which motivated the court to order house arrest and use of electronic ankle bracelets for 60 days.

André told the newspaper “O Globo” that he refused all help. On Saturday, he said he would end his acting career and seek a settlement in court.

Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept. I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise money, I didn’t. The first thing I did was say, ‘Dani this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’ll never move R$1 to help me, I don’t accept.’. André Gonçalves to O Globo

He stated that “the house and car” are owned by Danielle Winits and her children and that each of them has separate issues to resolve.

André’s defense accepted the decision and claimed that the actor has no money and, therefore, failed to pay the pension for his daughter Valentina Benini, from the union with journalist Cynthia Benini.

André Gonçalves and his daughter, Valentina Benini Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In November, after his arrest was decreed, Dani Winits asked to empathize with the situation. The two celebrated their six years of marriage to André through social media.

The actor says that the actress was a good stepmother and had a relationship with Valentina.

“[A Danielle Winits] It’s a gift. Not just for me: Dani has a warm and affectionate relationship with Valentina. Dani was the ultimate “boadrasta” with Valentina and Pedro. Dani talks things I don’t know, even conversations I don’t have with Valentina, she does.”, he said.

André hopes the process is not a “persecution” given Danielle Winits’ fame and questions the motivation.