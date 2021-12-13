André Gonçalves refuses Danielle Winits’ financial help: “It’s not fair”

Photo: Record TV / Publicity





André Gonçalves refused the financial help of his wife, actress Danielle Winits, to settle his daughters’ child support debt, valued at nearly 500,000 reais. The information was revealed by the actor himself in an interview with the newspaper O Globo.

He, who is under house arrest decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina, says he is terrified by the imminent visit of the bailiff who will notify him and take the electronic ankle bracelet, which he will be obliged to wear for at least 60 days.

Willing to end his career because of the conviction, he said that Dani was available to help him. He, however, says he does not accept:

– Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept. I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise a cow, I didn’t… So this here (points to the house around), the car, not mine, this is Dani’s and her children. So the first thing I did was say: Dani this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’ll never move a dollar to help me, I don’t accept. She has her questions, I have mine, he said, straight from the house where he lives with the actress in the Joá neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro.

The two have been together for six years and André claims that the actress has a good relationship even with his daughter, Valentina.

– Dani is my partner, giant heart, I have nothing to say. It’s a gift. Not just for me: Dani has a relationship with Valentina (André’s daughter with the journalist and actress Cynthia Benini) of affection and affection.

He even speculates that the process for non-payment of pension may be a persecution:

– Maybe this persecution is, yes, because of the situation and the history of Dani, she is a star. But I hope not, that’s not what I think. But of course it already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care, the holidays were with us. Birthdays, sometimes, with us. Dani was the ultimate good-for-nothing with Valentina and Pedro. Dani talks things I don’t know, even conversations I don’t have with Valentina, she does.