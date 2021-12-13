Andréa Beltrão talks about ‘A place in the sun’, maturity and sexuality: ‘I would have sex with a woman if I fell in love’
Andréa Beltrão was pleasantly surprised when she saw the scene in the air where her character masturbates in bed. Rebeca’s interpreter of “Um Lugar ao Sol” came to doubt that that image, representing the autonomy of the woman’s desire, would even be exhibited. Not only was it (last 24th), it caused it on the web, taking the actress’s name to Twitter’s trending topics.
— In these retrograde times I thought it wouldn’t even pass. When I saw it, I thought: “That’s great!”. I thought it was a good noise, a good provocation – says the actress.
And it has been like that, a good provocation, when Andrea appears in the nine o’clock soap opera, bringing themes such as menopause, sexuality in maturity and relationships with a much younger man. After 20 years away from soap operas, the actress has shined in each chapter in the skin of a former model in crisis with age and marriage, who verbalizes on these subjects without romanticization, guided by the sensitive text of Lícia Manzo.
What did you think of the repercussion of the masturbation scene?
A good fight. People sent me saying “how absurd a woman masturbating at dinner time”. Well, we don’t choose exactly when to masturbate, right? Every woman masturbates whenever she feels like it.
Was it easy to do or at some point did you feel embarrassed? It wasn’t by chance that the character was reading “The Thousand and One Nights”…
It was a cheap, elegant, delicate. I felt a respect, I had no embarrassment. I took this book for recording in the first scene I did. Rebeca is a woman who reads, and I wanted to put it on. It was not thought of case for this scene, but it happened. It was awesome, because Sherazade is a huge feminist, saving a lot of women.
Women between 45 and 50 are falling in love with women. Do you think it has to do with looking for a deeper connection? Would you fuck a woman? Have you already had sex?
I think it has a lot to do. There is loneliness accompanied, right? What’s the point of lying in bed and having sex mechanically? I haven’t had sex with a woman yet. I would have sex if I fell in love with one. I’ve already looked and thought: “Wow, what an amazing woman”. But I have a lot of passion for men, I like the different physical thing. I also have funny similarities, a masculine side that I like.
How do you deal with the passage of time? Do you like your reflection in the mirror?
I’m really scared of this dermatological thing. You start to turn into a face that isn’t, a body that isn’t yours, you don’t recognize yourself. I understand women who enjoy it, who enjoy changing. I feel so good… I look in the mirror and I think I’m so beautiful. I don’t think: “Wow, I’m 58 years old”. But: “Wow, I’m cool today. That outfit looks good.” I often find myself more beautiful today than when I was young.
