Andréa Beltrão talks about ‘A place in the sun’, maturity and sexuality: ‘I would have sex with a woman if I fell in love’

Andréa Beltrão was pleasantly surprised when she saw the scene in the air where her character masturbates in bed. Rebeca’s interpreter of “Um Lugar ao Sol” came to doubt that that image, representing the autonomy of the woman’s desire, would even be exhibited. Not only was it (last 24th), it caused it on the web, taking the actress’s name to Twitter’s trending topics.

— In these retrograde times I thought it wouldn’t even pass. When I saw it, I thought: “That’s great!”. I thought it was a good noise, a good provocation – says the actress.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Brazilian actress, producer, director, screenwriter and comedian Andréa Beltrão in photo shoot for O GLOBO Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo – 12/08/2021 Andréa Beltrão and Debora Bloch with the theater group Manhas e Manias, in 1984 Photo: Augusto Yunes / Agência O Globo – 01/30/1984 Andréa Beltrão with Kadu Moliterno and André De Biase, cast of the series “Armação Ilimitada”, from 1985 Photo: Publicity In the play “O Amigos da Onça”: Andréa, Cristina Pereira, Eliane Giardini and Chiquinho Brandão Photo: Monica Leme / Agência O Globo – 01/24/1988 Beltrão and Marieta Severo, in 1989, in the play “Estrela do lar”, by Mauro Rasi. Friendship that extended from the stage to life Photo: Guga Melgar In 1984, Beltrão played Angela in “Corpo à corpo” Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo In “Pedra sobre Pedra” (1992), Andréa Beltrão and Fábio Júnior play opposite roles as Úrsula and Jorge Tadeu Photo: Archive / Agência O Globo The actress as Tônia, in the soap opera “Mulheres de Areia” (1992) Photo: Marcos André Pinto / Agência O Globo Beltrão incorporates “RadicalChic”, created by Miguel Paiva, in 1993 Photo: Wiltonauar Moura / Agência O Globo Beltrão in the role of Lisa, in a scene from the soap opera “A Viagem” (1994), with Maurício Mattar Photo: Divulgação In “Vira lata”, the actress played Helena, who was involved with the seductive Lenin, a character played by Humberto Martins, in 1996 Photo: Carlos Ivan / Agência O Globo The actress and her husband, TV director Maurício Farias, show little Rosa on her lap, in the window of Clínica São Vicente, in 1997 Photo: Marizilda Cruppe / Agência O Globo Scene from the movie “Little love dictionary”, which tells the story of the couple Gabriel (Daniel Dantas) and Luíza Photo: Publicity Andréa Beltrão and Marieta Severo in the play “A dona da História”, in 1998 Photo: Leonardo Aversa / Agência O Globo Andréa Beltrão and his family on the beach in 2009 Photo: Marcelo Soalheiro The actress in the role of Lúcia, in the movie “Salve geral” Photo: Beatriz Lefèvre / Publicity Andréa Beltrão as a child Photo: Fabrício Mota / Personal archive Andréa Beltrão, Claudia Raia and Bete Coelho in the soap opera “As Daughters of the Mother” Photo: Divulgação – 06/07/2001 Actress also played the role of Marilda in “A grande Família”, always opposite her friend Marieta Severo, Dona Nenê Photo: João Miguel Junior / Divulgação – 08/04/2003 Beltrão and Daniel Oliveira in the first recordings of the film “Cazuza, o tempo do not stop”, in 2003 Photo: Marcos Faber / Publicity The actress alongside Selton Mello in the series “Os aspones” (2004). Cast also included Pedro Paulo Rangel, Marisa Orth and Drica Moraes Photo: Carlos Ivan / Press Release Andréa Beltrão in the movie “Verônica” (2009) Photo: Estevam Avellar / Publicity Andréa Beltrão, as Sueli, in the series “Tapas & kisses”, with Fernanda Torres, Otávio Muller and Flávio Migliaccio. The program had five seasons Photo: Disclosure Beltrão as Bebé, alongside actor Francisco Milani, in the film “O coronel eo lobisomem” (2005) Photo: Publicity In 2010, the actress gave life to the character Dulcineia in the feature “O bem-amado” Photo: Ana Stewart / Publicity In the film “Under pressure”, Beltrão played Ana Lúcia, administrative director of the hospital where the medical team formed by the characters of Ícaro Silva, Marjorie Estiano and Júlio Andrade works. Andréa Beltrão at Teatro Poeira, in Botafogo Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo – 06/05/2019 Andrea Beltrão in the role of presenter Hebe Camargo, in “Hebe – A Estrelas do Brasil”, by Maurício Farias. Film tells the story of the presenter, considered the Queen of Brazilian Television. Her performance earned the actress an Emmy Awards nomination in 2020 and the Grande Otelo award for best actress Photo: Marco Ricca / Publicity Andrea, who debuted on television in 1982, is currently on the air as Rebeca in “Um Lugar ao Sol”. Back to soap operas, after 20 years Photo: Fabio Rocha / Divulgação

And it has been like that, a good provocation, when Andrea appears in the nine o’clock soap opera, bringing themes such as menopause, sexuality in maturity and relationships with a much younger man. After 20 years away from soap operas, the actress has shined in each chapter in the skin of a former model in crisis with age and marriage, who verbalizes on these subjects without romanticization, guided by the sensitive text of Lícia Manzo.

What did you think of the repercussion of the masturbation scene?

A good fight. People sent me saying “how absurd a woman masturbating at dinner time”. Well, we don’t choose exactly when to masturbate, right? Every woman masturbates whenever she feels like it.

Was it easy to do or at some point did you feel embarrassed? It wasn’t by chance that the character was reading “The Thousand and One Nights”…

It was a cheap, elegant, delicate. I felt a respect, I had no embarrassment. I took this book for recording in the first scene I did. Rebeca is a woman who reads, and I wanted to put it on. It was not thought of case for this scene, but it happened. It was awesome, because Sherazade is a huge feminist, saving a lot of women.

Women between 45 and 50 are falling in love with women. Do you think it has to do with looking for a deeper connection? Would you fuck a woman? Have you already had sex?

I think it has a lot to do. There is loneliness accompanied, right? What’s the point of lying in bed and having sex mechanically? I haven’t had sex with a woman yet. I would have sex if I fell in love with one. I’ve already looked and thought: “Wow, what an amazing woman”. But I have a lot of passion for men, I like the different physical thing. I also have funny similarities, a masculine side that I like.

How do you deal with the passage of time? Do you like your reflection in the mirror?

I’m really scared of this dermatological thing. You start to turn into a face that isn’t, a body that isn’t yours, you don’t recognize yourself. I understand women who enjoy it, who enjoy changing. I feel so good… I look in the mirror and I think I’m so beautiful. I don’t think: “Wow, I’m 58 years old”. But: “Wow, I’m cool today. That outfit looks good.” I often find myself more beautiful today than when I was young.

EXCLUSIVE: The actress also talks about menopause, her brother’s death and her relationship with Narcotics Anonymous: read the full interview here.