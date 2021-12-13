Angelica reports the challenges of menopause: ‘I was misinformed’ – Zoeira

The presenter Angelica, 48, spoke about the physical and emotional challenges she faced with the onset of menopause three years ago. In an interview with the magazine Claudia, she highlighted that information is essential to deal with this transition — which until today is a taboo for society.

“Arrived early [a minha menopausa]. At 43, I started to have signs, as did my mother and sister. Some symptoms appeared, but I took them, for lack of information and for not wanting to take medication”, he reported.

“It took me a while to understand early menopause and take care of myself, start hormone replacement treatment. I consider this slowness a mistake,” he emphasized.

“The news of menopause itself was not bad, at 45 years of age, but with symptoms such as heat, insomnia, mood swings, they were. I was poorly informed”, he enumerated.

Angelica also spoke of the demand for a lasting and unattainable youth, in addition to the difficulties in dealing with the body’s natural changes.

“I did a lot of nonsense, like crazy diets, crazy diets. She was the crazy girl from the gym. I didn’t have plastic surgery, because, in my time, there was no such thing, it was not normal for a teenager to undergo a procedure”, he observes.

“But if today’s technology existed, I don’t know if I would have done it. Today, everything is much worse. That’s why I’m grateful for the maturity”, he pondered.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Virtual Health Library, menopause is considered premature when it occurs before or up to 40 years of age. In general, the transition takes place between 45 and 55 years.

During treatment, in addition to healthy lifestyle habits, hormone replacement therapy may be required.

