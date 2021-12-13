Anne Rice and Assange have a stroke; learn more about the problem

This Sunday morning (12), two news reports bring stroke (cerebrovascular accident) as a cause of health problems. In the case of writer Anne Rice, 80, complications from a stroke caused her death, as reported by her son. Already Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder suffered a minor stroke in prison at the end of October, in the midst of a court battle against his extradition from the UK to the US, said his partner Stella Moris.

the woman of Assange said, “I believe that this constant game of chess, battle after battle, this extreme stress, is what caused this stroke in Julian on October 27″, adding that he fears that his partner will be the victim of a more serious episode.

Stroke is among the leading causes of death in the world. The WHO (World Health Organization) predicts that one in six people will have the problem in their lifetime. In Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health, every 5 minutes a person dies from the disease, accounting for more than 100,000 deaths per year.

In general, a stroke is the death of cells in the brain, which happens due to the interruption of blood flow in the organ. Symptoms are the same for men and women. Sudden motor changes, such as muscle weakness, incoordination or inability to move a part of the body—usually the arm and leg on one side of the body—and numbness in the face, arm, or leg are among the most striking signs of the disease.

The patient may still have difficulty speaking, conversing slowly and confusedly. Sensory changes such as blindness, changes in levels of consciousness, drowsiness and mental confusion also appear. Complaints of sudden headache, increased intracranial pressure and nausea and vomiting are also registered.

There are modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, drug use, obesity, physical inactivity and stress. But there are causes that we have no control over, such as age (the problem is more common in the elderly) and gender (the disease affects more men).

Eli Faria Evaristo, a neurologist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP) and a specialist in stroke, explains that the mechanism by which stress increases the risk of stroke is still uncertain and probably multifactorial, but in itself it can be a risk factor for stroke . “We are talking about a reaction of the organism that, in order to face possible threats, such as a discussion or a tense meeting at work, causes biochemical and cardiovascular changes, for example, raising the heart rate and blood pressure”, he explains. “When stress becomes routine, it becomes a pathology, increasing the risks for a stroke,” he adds.

In addition, genetic factors increase the risk of stroke, and in this case it is important to be alert to both a family history of stroke and other diseases that increase the risk of having a stroke, for example, the aforementioned diabetes and hypertension.

Obviously, the best way to avoid a stroke is to avoid modifiable risk factors. “But you can still have a stroke. However, it is important to make it clear that in about 80% of cases the person could have done something to change the outcome. You need to do physical activity, control your weight, abdominal fat and pressure blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, do not abuse alcohol, avoid stress, do not smoke and do medical care,” said Letícia Januzi, vascular neurologist at the University Hospital of Ufal (Federal University of Alagoas).

*With reporting information by Maria Júlia Marques and Hospital Sírio-Libanês