Anne Rice, author of the book Interview with the Vampire, dies at 80 years old

the writer Anne Rice she died in the early hours of December 12, 2021. She was 80 years old.

The information was shared by the author’s son, Christopher Rice, on social media. According to him, the cause of death were complications after a stroke.

Anne Rice gained notoriety for her book Interview with the Vampire, from 1976, which was adapted for theaters in 1994, with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas in the cast. In 1988, she released the book The Queen of the Damned, which was also adapted into film format in 2002.

In addition to these, another 11 books from the same universe were published, thus forming what is called The Vampire Chronicles. His most recent work for the saga was published in 2018 under the name communion of Blood, published by publisher Rocco in Brazil.

Currently, the US broadcaster AMC holds the franchise rights. In 2021, the network commissioned the first season of a series inspired by the author’s works.

In 2022, Anne Rice’s family plans to hold an event to celebrate her life and work in New Orleans, USA.

You can check the full note below or on the twitter: