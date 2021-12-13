Approval of Cannabis Drugs Gives Patients Hope | Health

pixabay Cannabidiol is extracted from Cannabis, a plant that is also used as a psychotropic substance

Earlier this month, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued the authorization to import Cannabidiol Verdemed, a medicine made from medical cannabis, to Brazil.

The solution contains 23.75 milligrams per milliliter (mg/mL) of cannabidiol (CBD), with up to 0.2% tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC), and is manufactured in Colombia – the eighth approved by the agency. Now, it is possible for it to be marketed to patients across the country.

The current standard in Brazil states that cannabidiol can be prescribed “when other therapeutic options available on the market are exhausted”. Surrounded by a controversy caused, according to doctors, by the lack of knowledge about the medicinal properties of the plant, the substance gives hope in the treatment of various diseases in the country.

In 2018, Paulo Henrique Costa suffered a traumatic brain injury. After many treatments and attempts to improve the condition, the family, on medical advice, started to use a valve, accompanied by cannabis-based medication.

“The medication was an indication of the neurosurgeon who was linked to an association, due to seizures and the motor issue, to help in the mobility process, as he was bedridden for a long time”, recalls his wife, Roseli Martins Bento Costa.

The purchase process was facilitated by the association. Treatment with these drugs is still very expensive, as it is not possible to plant or produce them in Brazilian territory.

Paulo was subjected to other remedies, but none that had similar results. “They weren’t very effective, he continued to have tremors, little mobility. We noticed that he was more asleep, without much responsiveness”, says Roseli.

The family’s life changed with the treatment. “Cannabis has been a watershed in our lives. Seeing him walking, talking, eating, is gratifying. I want other people to be able to feel the happiness I feel.”

The neurosurgeon who suggested cannabidiol to the couple Paulo and Roseli was Patrícia Montagner, founder of WeCann Academy, a global community of studies in endocannabiotic medicine. She celebrates Anvisa’s decision, and says that demand for these products grows every day.

“Patients woke up to the therapeutic potential of this plant. Having more possibilities, registered and properly qualified medicines for purchase in pharmacies is extremely important. We hope that, with time, more options reach the market and the cost of these medications will decrease”, he says .

In addition to price, patients expect other barriers to be overcome in Brazil. Anvisa’s resolutions are limited to regulating prescription, exposure and import. Planting for research and production of medicines was barred.

The Legislative Power could decide in favor or against the production for this purpose, but PL 399/15, authored by Federal Deputy Fábio Mitidieri (PSD-SE) and deliberating on the matter, has been stopped for five years in the Chamber. This year, institutions had cultivation injunctions revoked and resumed by court decisions.

“Many people have a wrong idea, a prejudice that involves the substance because of the association of cannabidiol oil, used in the clinic, with the recreational and therapeutic use of cannabis. These are completely different things”, explains Dr. Gabriella Santos Oliveira, Neuropediatrician at Hospital Cruz Verde, who leads the treatment of children with the substance.

“People think it will be used indiscriminately, without indication. The PL does not remove the issue that it is a medication, used under medical prescription. None of these criticisms have any basis”, she says, pointing to an attempt to politicize the agenda .

“Now I have a life”

Cannabidiol also changed the life of Taiane Boaventura, Isabelly’s mother, who was born with microcephaly. At iG, Taiane reported that she had many problems controlling her daughter’s aggression while the various medications prescribed had no effect.

“When Isabelly was born, the doctor said she couldn’t walk, talk, she would vegetate in a bed. I never really believed that. At six months she crawled, at eleven she walked. The problems started after she turned one, and had to start the medication”, she narrates.

“I had problems with mothers in day care centers. She was aggressive, bit and beat the children. She took medicines, we tried homeopathics, manipulated, I never saw results. But five months ago with cannabidiol, I already see many effects. The first thing that improved was the sleep,” she says, recalling an episode where she was called at school and, upon arriving at the principal’s office, saw that her daughter had to be restrained for biting her classmates.

“She didn’t sleep, now she has a peaceful sleep. She didn’t have the patience for TV and cell phones, now she spends more time. And mainly, she improved her behavior with other children. Before she didn’t play with anyone, now she’s invited to play, I can let it go she is more comfortable, she interacts”.

The drug also made a lot of difference for Taiane herself. “She goes twice a week [à escola] and I’m not having problems. I won’t say she’s not impatient anymore, she’s still restless, but after cannabidiol I have a life. I couldn’t even go to the market, because if Isa saw something and I didn’t buy it, she would throw herself on the floor and hit herself. And I expect a lot more”, he says.

Taiane had to go to court to continue having access to medicines due to the high cost. She waits for the arrival of the bottles to proceed with the treatment of her daughter, as prescribed by the doctor.

cannabidiol is not marijuana

Part of the prejudice about treatment with cannabidiol-based drugs exists because of the recreational use of marijuana. It must be clear that the only relationship between the two things is the plant.

“The plant in the form of tobacco often has an unknown origin and quality. We all know that tobacco damages the respiratory system, so it is definitely not an administration route considered healthy. And besides, those who use it recreationally do not have medical supervision. It differs in everything”, teaches Dr. Patricia.

“There is no assurance that the product is not contaminated by fungi, bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides. It has no therapeutic strategy, totally different from a safe, qualified, laboratory-tested product, with the purpose of controlling symptoms”, he completes.

Patrícia points out prejudice and lack of knowledge as the main responsible for lobbying against treatment. “Both public authorities and much of the medical community are unaware of the differences between recreational and medicinal use. Ignorance, prejudice, resistance. And it’s education! There’s a lot of science to explain what we’re doing. It’s sitting on Google and researching scientific articles about the plant “.

With the popularization of the subject and treatments, the patients themselves are looking for medication in their offices. For this, however, it is necessary to find a professional who is used to prescribing them, as taught by Dr. Gabriella.

“The first step is to look for a professional who is used to working with the health problem and also with cannabidiol, he will be able to assess your situation and indicate the best treatment, whether with cannabis or not,” he says.

If prescribed, cannabidiol-based medications should have a blue prescription. The challenge is to find a specialist adept at the treatment: according to Dr. Patricia, of the approximately 500 thousand doctors in the country, only 0.5% prescribe them.