A big doubt on the part of the population is giving to increase the height through some exercises, as we do with the muscles. Are there exercises to get taller?

However, now it is no longer a curiosity of people, but even the WHO decided to study the subject by supporting research on the subject.

Thus, the World Health Organization supported a survey by the scientific journal eLife that included more than 800 scientists.

For research, scientists analyzed the height of 18, 6 million people in 200 different countries.

The study analyzed the items that influence the height of a given population, both for more and for less.

Consequently, the study also looked at this hitherto myth and presented the results to people. Check out!

Does any exercise increase the size?

According to the study by eLife in partnership with the World Health Organization pointed out that yes, it is possible to grow by exercising.

But this data has to be interpreted with the purpose of the study, which says that there is a series of spinal decompression.

With that, we need to take into account that many people “shrink” as they get older.

However, it is worth noting that it is not aging itself that “shrinks” people, but the bad posture that increases with age.

Therefore, the simple use of an upright posture can guarantee you a few centimeters, in addition to a safer appearance.

But when it is difficult to keep your spine straight, know that some exercises can help you not to be bent over and, consequently, taller.

Are they:

Exercises to improve posture and “grow”

Among the exercises that are performed to improve posture and make you gain a few inches are the Yoga exercises.

The snake pose, lying on your stomach with your legs outstretched, lifting the torso of the body to the pubic area is a good option.

In addition to this position, the bend over position will also help to stretch the body. For this exercise you bend your body to your feet with your legs open.

But it’s not just yoga exercises that improve posture. Cycling and hooking up on a bar can also contribute to your growth.

So, now you have everything you need to know to gain those extra inches that exercise can guarantee.

