Argentina to adopt health passport for major events from January | World

Argentina will adopt a health passport for massive events from January 1st with the goal of reducing the Covid-19 contagion curve, which has been on the rise for several weeks, reported this Sunday (12) local vehicles.

According to the new determination, all those over 13 years old must demonstrate that they have the complete vaccination scheme against the coronavirus to enter dance places, party rooms or similar that take place in closed spaces.

Without social assistance during the pandemic, extreme poverty in Argentina would have doubled, study points out

Argentina detects 1st case of omicron

Brazil’s land borders with Argentina and Uruguay are reopened to foreigners in RS

They will also have to demonstrate that they are vaccinated if they want to participate in group trips or multitudinous events with more than 1,000 people, both indoors and outdoors, according to advance information by local newspapers Clarín, La Nación and Página/12.

The mandatory health passport had already been adopted by the provincial governments of Buenos Aires, Tucumán and Salta, but now the measure will be extended to the entire country.

With 45 million inhabitants, Argentina has seen a slight but sustained increase in cases in recent weeks, although new infections remain low compared to last June’s peak.

On that occasion, the country even registered more than 30,000 new cases and 790 deaths in one day.

Last week, there was an average of 2,500 infections and 16 deaths daily, according to the AFP balance based on official data, after having registered less than a thousand new cases per day in October.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Argentina has registered more than 5.35 million cases and 116,771 deaths from covid-19.