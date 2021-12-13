‘Associate the brand with world leaders’

Clube alvinegro will have Adidas as supplier as of July 1, 2022. Contract runs until December 2025

Brazilian champion with one hand in the cup of Brazil’s Cup, The Atlético-MG lives a 2021 for no fans to fail. And, for next season, the rooster will have a novelty in the uniform.

From the 1st of July of next year, the club from Minas Gerais will have the adidas as a supplier of sports equipment. The contract will be valid until December 2025.

The famous sports brand will be responsible for all lines of the football club. Thus, it will be in the masculine, feminine and infantile.

After more than three decades, Atlético-MG will resume its partnership with Adidas. And the president Sergio Coelho cheered with the agreement.

“The agreement with Adidas reinforces our commitment to associate the brand of rooster with world leaders,” he began by asserting.

“The brand will contribute so that more fans, in various parts of the world, can access Atlético’s products,” he added.

Since 2019, the brand Le Coq Sportif is the supplier of Atletico-MG shirts. However, the French distributor will not have a renewed contract.