At 35, Giovanna Ewbank poses in a thong and teases

Giovanna Ewbank posed in style in the Maldives Islands. At the time, the blonde who traveled to the heavenly place with her husband Bruno Gagliasso, posed for new photos, wearing a black thong bikini.

“Just watching the time pass”, it said in the caption. In the records, she poses with her dry abdomen in evidence, and impresses by showing delicate tattoos all over her body.

“A beauty slap”, said one admirer. “Man, what beautiful pictures”, highlighted the second person. “I would spend all day praising this masterpiece”, commented the third.

Maternity

When opening a question-and-answer box, Giovanna Ewbank was asked about having more children, and stated that he was not sure of the decision. In her plans, this may no longer be part of her, as she is a mother of three and is always on the lookout for everything.

“I don’t know if I could handle it, because each one has a demand. Caring, educating, preparing for this crazy world we are living in is not easy. And there’s still the emotional aspect of each little life, right, and I’m the kind of mother who is always attentive to everything. Besides, I still have to try to take care of myself, and it’s hard to find time for that, but eventually I can”, he commented.

Homage

In September, Giovanna turned 35 years old, and as expected, received a Mega cute message from husband Bruno Gagliasso. In the text, the former contractor of TV Globo made a point of mentioning that the blonde changed her life and made her feel good.

“My best friend, my companion at all times. In joy, sadness, health, illness, every day of our lives. She is my light, my life, the reason for my smile. She is the mother of my children, the woman who shares a lifetime with me. More than a decade together and always falling in love, admiring its details and thinking about how lucky I am. Its spontaneity is unique, it embraces everyone, adds, welcomes. ‘She does me so well that I want to do it for her too.’ For me, every day is your day, because what makes me happy is making you happy. I love you,” he wrote.

When they see the message, the couple’s fans spoke in the post. “May God always be by your side,” said one young man. “The cutest couple on Instagram,” said the second person. “Beautiful”, completed the third.

