At 8 years old, Brazilian with high IQ is among 100 child prodigies in the world in awards | education

Gustavo Saldanha, 8 years old, from São Paulo, plays guitar, guitar, keyboard, ukulele and bass, still ventures on drums and harmonica, knows practically all Beatles songs, installs operating systems on computers…

Given such a long list of skills, you can understand why he was named this week as one of the world’s 100 child prodigies by the “Global Child Prodigy Award”.

This initiative from India annually selects the top talents in 48 categories, such as music (Gustavo’s case), acting, drawing, dance, writing and math.

This year, the boy also became the youngest Brazilian to be part of Mensa, an international society of people with high intelligence quotient (IQ). Practically a “genius club”. See video below.

8-year-old boy is the youngest Brazilian to be accepted into ‘International Genius Club’

Gustavo’s father, Carlos Augusto Saldanha, says he signed up his son for the “Global Child Prodigy Award” in March.

“We sent extensive material with several videos of Gustavo playing and singing the instruments. The examining board also evaluated his social networks and an account of his story that I had to write”, he says.

The winners will be recognized at a ceremony scheduled for February 2022, in Dubai, and will also receive guidance from personalities from each area and from international universities.

2 of 3 At the age of 8, Gustavo Saldanha was accepted at Mensa International. He is in elementary school at a private school in São Paulo. — Photo: Personal archive At the age of 8, Gustavo Saldanha was accepted at Mensa International. He is in elementary school at a private school in São Paulo. — Photo: Personal archive

Gustavo didn’t always seem to be above average.

Gustavo’s mother, Luciane Saldanha, says that she had never suspected of any exceptionality in her son’s intelligence. As a baby, he took longer than average to learn to speak: he only uttered his first words when he was almost 3 years old.

“We just noticed that he was more restless and curious. In the playroom, I wanted to play with the TV or the intercom. He had different interests, but nothing that, for the family, was a sign of superior intelligence”, says the mother.

In 2018, at age 5, Gustavo learned to sing five Beatles songs for the Mother’s Day presentation at school. That’s when his performance started to get attention: he quickly memorized the lyrics, even though he didn’t know English.

From the time of waking up to the time of going to bed, the soundtrack of the Saldanha house was in charge of the Liverpool band. In his leisure time, the boy started to attend presentations by cover ensembles and to take guitar and guitar lessons.

At the start of the pandemic, however, concerts were interrupted, and the school canceled face-to-face activities. What seemed like a path to boredom turned out to be an opportunity to discover a new passion: technology.

“In a short time, my son was already in love with meeting platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. It even started tinkering with operating systems and turning Windows into a Mac,” says Luciane. “Then, we said: wow, are the children bored at home, wanting to go back to school, and our son enjoying the development of technology at this speed? It was weird.”

The boy’s parents then sought a support center for children with accelerated intellectual development in São Paulo.

After 5 days of online testing, experts found he had a high IQ: he achieved 99 percentile points on the WAIS III, one of the most highly regarded intelligence assessments in the world.

And what are the dreams of the little ‘genius’?

3 of 3 Gustavo Saldanha wants to be a businessman — Photo: Personal archive Gustavo Saldanha wants to be a businessman — Photo: Personal archive

“My son is fascinated by the backstage of soap operas and newspapers. There are days when he wakes up and already puts on a suit and tie to stay at home,” says Luciane.

The boy has “business dreams”: he wants to create “Gustavo Saldanha Animation Studios”, with a restaurant, theater, concert hall and TV station.

“If he gets a third of that, that’s good, right? But it’s something for the future. Now, the focus is on playing music at Christmas”, jokes the mother.