Athletico forgets his soul, he is apathetic and leaves the Brazilian Cup title in the hands of Atlético-MG; analysis | athletico-pr

The rout suffered by Athletico for the Atlético-MG on Sunday, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, it showed a game atypical of what the team had been doing this season. Dominated and apathetic, Hurricane was far from its natural performance in a knockout tournament.

Since the beginning of the match, the red-black team saw Galo feel at ease on the field and the goal seemed just a matter of time. In addition to leaving behind, the team from Paraná showed no reaction at any point in the game. The 4-0 score was fair and could have been higher.

Unrecognizable, the Athletico in the final resembled the Athletico in the Brazilian, who only got rid of the risk of a fall one round in advance. The Hurricane that won 32 out of 40 knockout classifications since 2018 did not enter the field.

In its tenth final in four years, the club from Paraná left Galo with their hands on the cup. The Athletic team won seven titles, lost two and now has a very remote possibility of winning another one this season.

We’re sad, it wasn’t what we wanted, but we’re not going to take away the season they’re all doing. We have to absorb the criticisms, but we mustn’t forget — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The statistics can even indicate a balanced first half (7×4 in submissions for Hurricane), but Atlético-MG was master of the game. With high marks, he pressured the ball to leave and was more aggressive from the first minute, keeping his posture even after losing the injured Diego Costa.

The insistence on plays from the right paid off in the move in which Léo Cittadini touched his arm to the ball after Zaracho’s cross. The contestable penalty was converted by the Hulk. Shortly after, Keno cleared two opponents and scored a great goal from outside the area.

Athletico only finished the goal in the final stretch of the first stage. Terans, from a foul, forced Everson to make a good save. Erick, on the other hand, headed into the goalkeeper’s hands after a corner from the right.

Hurricane even came back from the break, implying that it would balance the match, but 10 minutes were enough for it to be clear that it would be an illusion. Thiago Heleno was playing wrong, hit Hulk, who dominated and kicked Vargas to support the rebound.

The goal left Athletico completely bewildered and the final blow was given by the Chilean after a table between Hulk and Nacho. The final 20 minutes showed a Galo closer to widening on the counterattack than any sign of red-black reaction.

“Hurricane didn’t leave Curitiba, didn’t enter the field. Everything’s wrong. I’ve never seen Athletico with this type of behavior. It’s a team that fights, that is dedicated, that competes. I didn’t see anything like that. Very careless, out of tune. , out of connection — Roger Flores, commentator, on Globo broadcast

THE athletic back to the field in front of the Atlético-MG on Wednesday, at 9.30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the final of the Brazil’s Cup.

