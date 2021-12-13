Atlético-MG closes with Adidas to supply the uniform as of July 2022 | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG announced this Monday that it will change suppliers as of July 1, 2022. French Le Coq Sportif leaves (with a contract until June of next year), and German Adidas enters. The bond will be until December 2025.
Adidas will again be a supplier to the Minas Gerais club, something that happened in the 1980s. The president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, commented on the agreement.
– The agreement with Adidas reinforces our commitment to associate the Galo brand with world leaders”, highlights Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético. “The brand will contribute so that more fans, in various parts of the world, can access Atlético products” .
Behind the scenes at the club, the certainty is that, with the good campaigns of the season, there was an appreciation of Atlético’s shirt in the market of sponsors, royalty resources and supply of materials. Thus, it was understood that it was necessary to seek a higher remuneration partnership.
In September of this year, the ge had already informed that the trend was of non-renewal with Le Coq and that Adidas it was one of the suppliers under negotiation.
Le Coq’s contract with Atlético was renewed until the end of December this year. However, there was an addendum for another six months. The French company arrived at the club in 2019, after Galo got into a fight (which ended in court) with Topper.
Together, Le Coq and Galo (who have the same mascot) launched two projects that snatched the athlete – the Manto da Massa I and the Manto da Massa 113, a shirt competition designed based on a suggestion sent by fans.
