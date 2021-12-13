Atlético-MG’s last defeat by 5 goals relegated Athletico-PR – 12/13/2021

Only one rout is capable of taking away the title of the Copa do Brasil from Atlético-MG. With the 4-0 applied over Athletico-PR, in Mineirão, Galo can lose by up to three goals difference, which will still be the champion of the 2021 edition of the tournament. If Hurricane also manages to make it 4-0 or wins by four goals difference, the decision will be on penalties. But to get the title without penalties, the team from Paraná will need to win by five or more goals difference. And it won’t be easy to achieve.

In addition to the quality of Atlético, who won the Brazilian Championship three rounds in advance and left the field defeated only nine times in 74 games this season, Galo doesn’t know what it’s like to lose by five goals difference just over ten years ago. The last time doesn’t bring good memories for the Atleticans, not only the miners, but also the people from Paraná.

In the last round of the 2011 Brasileirão, Cruzeiro and Athletico-PR fought against relegation. In that edition, state classics were scheduled for the final round. Therefore, Raposa faced Atlético-MG and Hurricane took Coritiba. The club from Paraná needed to win and was rooting for a triumph for the Minas Gerais namesake, who in the previous round got rid of the risk of falling.

Roger celebrates Cruzeiro’s first goal against Atlético-MG in the relentless 6-1 rout that kept the team in the elite Image: Douglas Magno/VIPCOMM

But the worst scenario for Atlético and Athletico happened. Cruzeiro not only won and escaped relegation, but also applied a historic rout over their rivals. It was 6 to 1, on December 4, 2011, a date that is still remembered by the people of Cruzeiro. Hurricane even beat Coritiba, 1-0, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a new relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Ten years later, Athletico-PR needs to beat Atlético-MG to be champion of the Copa do Brasil for the second time. It’s so unlikely that coach Alberto Valentin has already admitted that it’s unlikely to happen. “Of course we have to be realistic, it is very difficult for us to revert in the Arena. We have to try to win, yes, use the strength of our house, so that we win there, yes, to make another great match inside the Arena”, said the rubro-negro coach after the defeat at Mineirão.

A 0 to 4 in the last ten years

Even the result that Athletico-PR needs to take the decision to the penalty shootout is not common in Atlético’s recent history. Since the defeat suffered by Cruzeiro, in 2011, Galo has entered the field 684 times, counting official tournaments and friendlies, and only once lost 4-0. It was to Santos, in Vila Belmiro, in the 2015 Brasileirão.

In those 684 games in a decade, Atlético only conceded four goals in ten opportunities. But with the exception of Santos’ game, he always scored at least one goal. The last time was against Grêmio, at the close of the 2021 Brazilian Nationals, a 4-3 defeat at Arena Grêmio. Despite such a strong team, a gigantic advantage and such a positive track record, coach Cuca does not treat the Brazil Cup decision as resolved.

“Today it’s a very favorable situation, but it’s not definitive. So you have to be careful, be humble, down to earth, because on Wednesday it’s a crowded Arena da Baixada and an opponent who will try in every way to reverse.”