[Atualizado] Sony officially announces color covers for the PS5

Sony officially announced today the PS5’s color covers (cards, covers). We will have available the colors Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

These new console covers are easy to use – just remove the PS5’s original white covers and snap the new ones into place. Covers will be available for both the PS5 with reader and the Digital Edition. They are sold separately.

The PS5 Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers will be available from January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea and the Philippines. Covers Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue will also be released at these locations during the first half of 2022.

There is no forecast, therefore, for Brazil and other regions. But Sony says additional territories will receive the covers during 2022 and will announce these details as soon as possible.

In case you missed it, new DualSense colors have been announced to match these boards.

Update: covers are $54.99 US and are pre-ordered. In Brazil there is no price forecast yet, considering that we do not know when the product will be launched here.