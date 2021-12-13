Atuesta arrives in Brazil to take exams and sign with Palmeiras | palm trees

Palmeiras should announce in the next few days the signing of Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, from Los Angeles FC, in the United States. The player arrived in Brazil this Monday morning.

He will undergo a battery of medical exams and, if approved, will sign a contract for five seasons with Palmeiras. Verdão will buy 70% of its economic rights for around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million).

1 of 2 Eduard Atuesta, for Los Angeles FC — Photo: Los Angeles FC / promotion Eduard Atuesta, for Los Angeles FC — Photo: Los Angeles FC / promotion

Palmeiras had already tried to make a deal with the Colombian at the beginning of the 2021 season. Now, the club faced competition from Tigres, from Mexico, but the player opted for Verdão after presenting the club’s project in meetings with the football director Anderson Barros.

Atuesta even sought information on how to play for Palmeiras. He watched the team’s four matches last season to understand how he could fit into Abel Ferreira’s team.

In addition to the Colombian, Palmeiras is close to announcing goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, from Internacional, and defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica, from Chile.

At the age of 24, Eduard Atuesta started his career at Colombia’s Independiente de Medellín, and was traded with Los Angeles FC in 2018.