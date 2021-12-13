Average price of regular gasoline drops for the 1st time in weeks in Campo Grande, points out ANP · Jornal Midiamax

The average price of regular gasoline fell for the 1st time in weeks in Campo Grande, reveals a survey released this Sunday (12) by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency).

According to the agency, the average selling price at 42 service stations in the Capital that participated in the survey is R$ 6.48. In the last 3 weeks the average value per liter was R$ 6.51.

The drop is due to the minimum value of gasoline found in Campo Grande, which dropped from BRL 6.35 to BRL 6.33. On the other hand, the most expensive price the driver pays for fuel remains R$ 6.69.

The survey carried out between the 5th and 11th of December was also carried out in Dourados, Ponta Porã and Três Lagoas. Check prices at these locations:

gold

In the 2nd largest municipality in the state, the average price also dropped from R$6.54 to R$6.52. The lowest price found was BRL 6.38 and the highest was BRL 6.74.

three ponds

The 12 service stations that participated in the ANP survey in Três Lagoas also had a reduced average price, from R$ 6.85 to R$ 6.81 this week. Thus, the extreme values ​​found were R$ 6.67 and R$ 6.99, the most expensive in this research.

Ponta Porã

Three service stations were analyzed and, unlike other municipalities, the average price rose from R$ 6.81 to R$ 6.83. The minimum value of a liter of gasoline remained at R$ 6.79 and the maximum rose from R$ 6.84 to R$ 6.87.