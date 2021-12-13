Avianca stops reclining seat and wants to charge for food | Economy

undefined Avianca

Passengers on Avianca’s international flights in Brazil will notice a series of changes in the coming months, starting with the price of tickets, which the company wants to reduce by 20%.

To do this, Avianca will increase the number of seats by 20% on sections operated on smaller, single-aisle planes. Today, all flights on the routes from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to Bogotá are carried out in aircraft of this size.

In economy class, seats will no longer recline and will no longer have entertainment screens. In addition, the airline’s goal is to charge for food on board in the coming months.

In an interview with GLOBO, the company’s commercial director, Manuel Ambriz, says that the company’s idea is to have different price categories on flights to gain competitiveness. He criticizes the rule of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) that prevents airlines from charging even for hand luggage.

What are Avianca’s plans for Brazil?

We have already returned to the frequency of flights to Brazil that we had before the pandemic, with 14 weekly flights from Guarulhos and 7 from Rio to Bogotá, but we still don’t have the same number of seats because we fly smaller aircraft, the narrowbody.

It is clearly a capacity that we want to increase in the future, not only eventually with larger planes, but also with additional frequencies, if we get slots (landing and take-off time permits) in Bogotá, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Does the company intend to open new routes in the country, in addition to an increase in capacity?

Yes, one of the advantages of our new point-to-point operation model (which does not require connection at the airport used as a distribution center; in the case of Avianca in Bogotá) is that it allows us to explore different routes. We are thinking of opening flights to a third city in Brazil, and direct routes departing Ecuador, El Salvador, Medellín and Cali. We have a list of options under review.

Will this route expansion plan come to an end in 2022?

It’s probably something for 2023 onwards. We are continuously evaluating the operating capacity and are happy with the high demand for flights from Brazil and to the country. This could make us move ahead with new routes for 2022. It depends on demand.

Avianca operates in Brazil with smaller planes, with a single corridor. They will have more seats per flight and three seat categories. What changes for the passenger?

For now, we fly to Brazil with Airbus A319 and Airbus A320 to Rio and with A320 to São Paulo, all narrow body. This will change depending on demand. Right now, our wide-body fleet (larger, with two aisles) currently has Airbus A330 and Boeing 787, but in the long run we will only have Boeing.

We are going to retrofit all the narrow bodies until November 2022. All will have three types of seats (without entertainment screens and, in economy class, seats that do not recline but have a USB port). The larger Boeing 787s will have a change of cabin, but we will keep entertainment screens attached to the seats, in addition to more complete in-flight service.

Will the prices be lower than those charged on Boeing 787 flights?

The prices of both depend on market demand. If the customer doesn’t see a difference between them, they will be the same. If you’re willing to pay more for the wide body experience, these flights will be priced slightly higher. International experience shows that on flights like the ones we operate in Brazil, of five or six hours, most customers do not see a big difference between the configurations.

The company talks about an average reduction of 20% in the price of tickets, but does this apply to international flights?

Yes. We are reducing unit costs, and with that we want to pass these efficiencies on to the customer. Due to a regulatory limitation of the Brazilian government, we are unable to offer the Brazilian public our lowest fare, which does not include carry-on luggage or on-site airport check-in. This is important, it limits the competitiveness of tariffs.

The sector is going through difficulties imposed by the pandemic and also by the price of oil, which accumulates an increase of 40% in one year. How has this cost affected Avianca?

Oil is the most relevant input in the cost structure of air lines and, to a certain extent, we have to pass this cost on to customers. To get around this, at Avianca we increased the number of seats per plane by 20%. The new seats weigh less, the plane is a ton lighter.

In addition, we will work on procedures with the pilot team to save fuel. The fact is that our rates are now, on average, 15% cheaper than in 2019.

Avianca went private in the restructuring to exit the judicial reorganization and changed its corporate structure. In Brazil, the company’s image is associated with the now bankrupt Avianca Brasil and the Efromovich brothers, who controlled the company until 2019. Today, what is their role in the company?

We didn’t reveal the shareholder structure, but we had no relationship with Avianca Brasil, we just shared the name. There was no corporate league between the companies, no connections between our flights. We maintained independence.

(The reporter traveled at the invitation of Avianca)