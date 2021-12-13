Avicii’s father claims that ‘fame and fortune’ may have led his son to commit suicide

Swedish DJ died in 2018 in Oman, when he was only 28 years old

Klas Bergling, father of the musician avicii, commented on what may have led his son to commit suicide in 2018. According to him, Tim Bergling (the DJ’s real name) had a complicated relationship with the fame and fortune he achieved, which led to alcoholism and addiction to opioids. At the time of her death, Avicii had been away from her career for two years to deal with emotional issues and was on a trip to Oman with friends. For Klas Bergling, the son was a ‘shy and introverted’ man who struggled to adapt to success. While he can’t say exactly what drove his son to commit suicide, Klas warned that ‘fame and fortune are a dangerous combination’ and said there should be more structures for rising young artists. The DJ’s father also reported having suffered a lot when he had to admit his son to a rehabilitation clinic in 2015, and that he was naive in thinking that that would solve everything. After Avicii’s death, Klas Bergling and his wife Anki Liden created the Tim Bergling Foundation and became activists for mental health and suicide prevention.