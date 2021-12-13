BA: Globo’s affiliate team is attacked by Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage

A team from TV Bahia, affiliated with Globo, was accompanying a delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when it was attacked this Sunday (12). The episode took place in the city of Itamaraju, Bahia. The president’s visit to the region was due to the rains that hit the extreme south of Bahia and caused damage.

According to the G1 investigation, reporter Camila Marinho and cameraman Cleriston Santana were part of the press group that was waiting for the president to get off the helicopter at the Juarez Barbosa municipal stadium.

Afterwards, the president followed in a delegation on top of a car. When trying to get closer to Bolsonaro, the team from TV Bahia together with TV Aratu, an affiliate of SBT, were stopped by the security that accompanied the president.

Reporter Camila Marinho claims to have been immobilized by the neck, almost with a “naked choke” by one of the security guards.

During the caravan, another security guard hit the microphones of journalists who were looking for a word from Bolsonaro. When taking the microphones away from the president, a man next to the Chief Executive still made threats.

“If I hit you again, I’ll stick my hand in your face. Don’t hit me, don’t hit me,” he said.

Camila also said that her fanny pack was ripped off during the entourage, but was later retrieved. Due to the episode, Globo issued an official statement.

Check it out in full:

TV Globo claims that this Sunday’s attacks show that it is past time for the Attorney General’s Office to give its opinion on the action being taken by the Supreme Court, with Minister Dias Toffoli as rapporteur. The press fulfills a right enshrined in the Constitution and must have its security guaranteed.

The barbaric scenes of today and those that took place in Italy, on October 31, give rise to two observations: if the security guards act on their own, the Presidency must be held responsible for omission. If they act on orders from above, the presidency must be held accountable for undermining press freedom and fomenting violence against journalists.

Furthermore, the Presidency’s attitude of leaving journalists to their own devices is scandalous, among fanatical supporters, who are inflated almost daily by the president himself in his rhetoric against the work of the press.

Faced with the evident and serious risks faced by reporters from all vehicles, it is urgent that the Judiciary pronounce itself. Globo repudiates the attacks on reporters Camila Marinho and Cleriston Santana, from TV Bahia, and reporters Xico Lopes and Dário Cerqueira, from TV Aratu, and is in solidarity with them.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

