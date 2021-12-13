Bahia will have a drop of BRL 63 million in revenue with downgrade

Bahia’s fall to the second division of the Brasileirão marks, in addition to a setback for the team, a loss of approximately R$63 million in revenue next year compared to its 2021 season.

On Thursday (8), the team lost to Fortaleza by 2-1, at the Arena Castelão, and finished in 18th place in the table with 43 points.

Revenue calculations were made in February, during the first meeting of the Club’s Deliberative Council, chaired by Leonardo Carvalho Martinez, and took into account the award from the (CBF) Brazilian Football Confederation and sponsorship quotas.

In addition to these questions, the value referring to transmission rights was also taken into account, which should drop to around R$7.2 million paid by Globo. The value, for example, was deposited for clubs for the Serie B games this year. This last season, the team pocketed R$ 13 million from a contract with Turner for the Brasileirão.

If with the fall, the Board projected a loss of revenue of around BRL 63 million, having in 2022 a cash income of BRL 108 million, if it had remained in the elite, projections pointed to a revenue value of BRL 171 million.

By way of comparison, if they had finished the 38th round at least in the 16th, like Juventude, they would have earned BRL 11 million just for having remained in the division.