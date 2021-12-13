Barcelona arrives in Saudi Arabia for a friendly against Boca Juniors; Daniel Alves must debut | international football

This Monday, Barcelona arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to dispute the Maradona Cup, a friendly against Boca Juniors in honor of the late Diego Armando Maradona. Right-back Daniel Alves is among those listed and should make his debut for the Catalan team.

Barcelona listed 28 players for this friendly match and highlighted on their social networks the presence of the Brazilian in the group. He has not played for Barça since he had announced the return to the club, in November.

The last game played by Daniel Alves was on September 10, for the Brazilian team, against Peru, in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. His official (re)debut for Barcelona should take place in January, at the Cup do Rei. The right-back played for the Catalan team between 2008 and 2016.

Barça will not be able to play with midfielder Pedri, who traveled to Turin to host the 2021 Golden Boy Award, nor with the following players: Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite, Sergi Agüero and Memphis Depay.

The clash between Barcelona and Boca Juniors takes place this Tuesday, at 2 pm (GMT). The friendly is a way to honor Diego Maradona, who died on November 25th of last year, victim of cardiorespiratory arrest.