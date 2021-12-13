Barge can increase! Flamengo must release one more player to seek new club in 2022 | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of FlamengoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rio – In addition to the players who have chances to leave Flamengo, another athlete who is returning on loan, after playing in the Brasileirão for another team, should be released by Rubro-Negro in 2022. This is the case of right-back João Lucas, that was in Cuiabá, but that should not be used by the club next season.

According to information from the portal “globoesporte.com”, despite the good season for Cuiabá, João Lucas should not continue at Flamengo. For the sector, Rubro-Negro counts on Isla, Matheuzinho and Rodinei. João Lucas was on the field in 34 of Cuiabá’s 38 games in Serie A. His absences were due to suspension. He started 32 times and made two assists. He has a contract until the middle of the year and will soon be able to sign a pre-contract with another team. Flamengo’s desire is to expand its contract and negotiate it, as it sees good market potential in it.

Hugo Moura, who was loaned to Lugado, from Switzerland, and has already returned for some time, may have opportunities. The defensive midfielder has been training to keep in shape at the Vulture’s Nest since October. With a contract until the end of 2023, he will be evaluated by the new Flamengo coach.