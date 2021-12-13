Before delivering the last A380 in history, Airbus makes a special design with it in the sky

The A380 at the start of the flight in which the special design was made





As we’ve seen in recent days, European manufacturer Airbus is ending production of the world’s largest passenger transport plane, the A380, having even made the customer acceptance flight on Thursday, December 9th.

Although unceremoniously planned on the ground to mark the important moment of departure of the last jet of the model in history, the expectation was that, at least in the sky, the great double-decker plane would provide special actions. And, in fact, an action has already taken place this Sunday, 12.

After the acceptance flight made on Thursday, for customer Emirates to assess the plane before confirming that it is ok to be received, the A380 registered under the registration number A6-EVS, provisionally flying as F-WWSH, made the last on Sunday test flight before delivery, which is scheduled for next Thursday, 16 (update: this flight would also have been accepted, however, there is no information to indicate if there was anything unusual in the previous one that led to the need for a second acceptance flight).

And because this is the last time Airbus has made a flight with a customer’s A380, it took advantage of the long journey of more than 4 and a half hours in the sky to cover a trajectory that drew something special in the history of online tracking platforms.





After departing from Hamburg, in the midst of various back and forth at different altitudes and speeds over German territory, the A380 pilot drew a huge heart in an area of ​​more than 200 km in length.

As we get ready to hand over MSN272 to @emirates, here’s our Flight Test team sending some ❤️ to all #A380 fans out there. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/2YXkEILdLZ — Airbus (@Airbus) December 13, 2021

The A380 in its special trajectory this Sunday – Image: RadarBox

Now, we will continue to wait to see if there will be any more surprises in-flight on Thursday, this time recorded in videos to show the latest delivery of the largest passenger plane in commercial aviation.