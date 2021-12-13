Besiktas wants Carlos Carvalhal | Flemish | Market

Carlos Carvalhal, one of the coaches quoted to take over Flamengo, is also of interest to another European club

Flamengo, which is still looking for a coach for the 2022 season, may have a problem in sight: competition. One of the names quoted to take over the club is Carlos Carvalhal, who is the commander of Braga de Portugal. The Flemish leaders should go to the Old Continent in the next few days to try to hire the technician.

However, negotiation will be difficult. According to the newspaper The globe, The Turkey’s Besiktas has his eye on the Portuguese coach. The Turkish club has been without a coach since last Thursday, 09, after Sergen Yalcin resigned.

THE Carvalhal’s contract with Braga has a penalty of 10 million euros (R$64 million). Flamengo does not want to pay this fine and is looking for a way to compensate the Portuguese club. However, second The globe, the Besiktas would have no problem paying the fine to have Carvalhal.

Carvalhal has already coached Besiktas. It was in the 2011/12 season. Hence the interest of Turkish officials in bringing the coach back. According to the publication, the Portuguese are interested in training Flamengo.

Coach search stopped

Two weeks after firing Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo’s search for the new coach is stagnant. The two most highly rated names, Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Jesus, will not come. The Argentine renewed with River Plate and the Portuguese will continue at Benfica.